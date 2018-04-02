Global Ventilation Fans Market Investigation and Growth Forecasted Until the End of 2023

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Ventilation Fans Market (Type – Centrifugal Fans, Axial Fans, Cross Flow Fans, Domestic Exhaust Fans, Power Roof Fans, and Range Hood Fans; End-users – Residential, Commercial and Industrial End-users) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2015 – 2023” offers a clear insight about the Ventilation Fans Market assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter for Ventilation Fans Market in the near future.

The long-term partnerships between manufacturers and distributors of ventilation fans is the defining characteristic of the competitive landscape of the b,. Only a few players, namely, Delta Ventilation Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Nortek Inc., and Airmaster Fan Co. have been able to firmly establish themselves in this highly fragmented market as of 2015.

The presence of a large pool of regional players has intensified the competition in this market. Leading participants are increasingly focusing on strengthening their presence through mergers and acquisitions while small-scale manufacturers of ventilation fans are improving their product portfolios in order to gain a strong foothold.

Going forward, manufacturers will need to focus on geographical expansion by developing their distribution channels. Product innovation will also help these players in gaining a competitive edge.

Infrastructural Developments Boost Demand for Ventilation Fans

The increased construction of residential and commercial spaces, thanks to the growing population as well as rapid urbanization across the world, has boosted the demand for ventilation fans remarkably.

The economic rise of BRICS nations and the commencement of major infrastructural development projects in the Middle East and North American countries have propelled the construction industry in these regions. Recently, economies such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have undertaken huge commercial as well as residential construction projects. With the rising construction of commercial structures such as offices and hotels, the demand for ventilation fans is increasing significantly in these regions.

Apart from this, in the coming years, major sports events are scheduled to take place in Brazil (Olympic 2016), Russia (FIFA World Cup 2018), and Qatar (FIFA World Cup 2022). As such large-scale events entail first-rate infrastructure and other auxiliary amenities, these fans are likely to witness substantial demand in the next few years.

Overall, the opportunity in ventilation fans looks bright for the coming years; however, the high initial purchasing and installation cost of these fans may limit their application to some extent in the near future.

Demand for Ventilation Fans to Show Upward Graph in Asia Pacific

global opportunity in ventilation fans is likely to register a healthy CAGR of 4.90% during the period from 2015 to 2023 and increase from US$1.6 bn in 2015 to US$2.4 bn by the end of the forecast period. Asia Pacific emerged as the prime consumer of these fans in 2015, accounting for a share 43.4%. By 2023, the region is projected to retain its leadership with a rise of 0.1% in its total share.

Currently, ventilation fans find widespread application in the residential sector. The commercial sector, however, is projected to generate more revenue than the former over the forecast period. Axial ventilation fans are the most demanded products in this market. Their wide-ranging application in automobiles, computer cooling, and wind tunnels and as cooling fans, ceiling fans, and ventilation exhaust fans is boosting their demand significantly.

The report segregates the ventilation fans market based on different geographies into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. On the basis of type, the global ventilation fans market is segmented into centrifugal fans, axial fans, cross-flow fans, domestic exhaust fans, power roof fans, and range hood fans. Moreover, in terms of end-use adoption the market for ventilation fans is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial end-user segments. For detailed understanding of the ventilation fans market, all these segments have also been estimated in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) for the geographies mentioned above.

The market research study analyzes the ventilation fans market worldwide, and provides revenue estimates in terms of US$ Mn for the years 2013 and 2014, along with the market forecast for the period from 2015 to 2023. Market forecasts have been analyzed considering the impact of various economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors influencing market growth.

The report includes overview of the market strategies, annual revenues, and the recent developments of the key players operating in the market. The key market participants profiled in the study include Panasonic Corporation, Nortek Inc., Systemair AB, Greenwood Airvac, Polypipe Ventilation, Vent-Axia, Airflow Developments Ltd., and Titon plc.

Market Segmentation:

Ventilations Market Analysis, by type

Centrifugal Fans

Axial Fans

Cross-flow Fans

Domestic Exhaust Fans

Power Roof Fans

Range Hood Fans

Ventilation Fans Market Analysis, by End-users

Residential End-users

Commercial End-users

Industrial End-users

