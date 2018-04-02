Global Photovoltaic (PV) Tracker Market: Increasing Demand For PV Trackers To Spur Market Growth

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of PV Trackers by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Scope of the Report:

One trend within the market is emergence of microgrid and inexperienced medium. There has been a rare development within the world medium sector. medium operators are putting in new base transceiver stations (BTS) to support the explosion in information traffic. As per the globe Bank, the worldwide mobile cellular subscription per one hundred persons magnified from eighty four in 2011 to 102 in 2016, that is driving the requirement for installation of further BTS to produce a far better network coverage, globally.

According to the report, one driver within the market is declining value of alternative energy. within the past, the high value and intermittent nature of renewables were the most important hurdles to the adoption of alternative energy. Energy storage technologies not solely bridges the gap however additionally will increase the penetration of renewable energy in hybrid systems. let’s say, a typical star PV usually converts more or less V-J Day of power. However, with the addition of electric battery system, the facility generated from star PVs will transcend five hundredth. Renewable penetration means that the quantity of renewables which will be further to the system output. let’s say, a renewable penetration of 2 hundredth means for one MW of put in generator capability, two hundred kW of renewable power will be further.

Market Segments:

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

• By Axiss

• Single Axis Tracker

• Dual Axis Tracker

• By Drive Types

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

• SunPower

• Solar FlexRack

• Arctech Solar

• Soltec

• Array Technologies

• Sun Action Trackers

• Grupo Clavijo

• SunLink

• NEXTracker

• GameChange Solar

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

• Oil Seeds

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Grains & Cereals

• Turf & Ornamental Grass

• Others

By Regional Analysis:

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• North America

• Latin America

