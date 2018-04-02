Global Lingerie Market: Primarily Boosted by Changing Attitude Towards Self-Presentation

According to the latest report published by Variant Market Research, the global lingerie market size was valued at $38 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $62 billion by 2024. In this report, the global lingerie market forecast says that the global market is growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2024.

The global lingerie market is mainly driven by growth in e-commerce

Rising disposable income, growing e-commerce, and changing attitude towards self-presentation along with rapidly spreading mall culture are the global lingerie market trend. However, high cost incurring for advertisements of lingerie could be a major restraint for the market growth. Moreover, product innovations and lingerie for men is expected to generate numerous growth opportunities for the market in the coming future.

Market Segmentation

Product type, distribution channel and geography are the bifurcations considered in the global lingerie market. The product type segment is further bifurcated into bra, loungewear, knickers & panties, shapewear, and others types. Further, online stores and storefront are covered under distribution channel segment.

Geographically, the market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Italy, United Kingdom, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and RoW (Middle East, South America, and Africa) are the key geographical regions included in this market.

Bra, by product type occupied the largest market share in 2016

Bra dominated the product type segment with majority of the share in 2016, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period 2016 – 2024. Furthermore, knickers & panties accounted for the second largest market share in the year 2016.

Online stores led the principal share in distribution channel segment

Online stores contributed for the foremost lingerie market share in 2016, in the distribution channel segment, owing to wide range of designs, convenience of return policy, and availability of discounts, offers & coupons.

Europe led the global lingerie market with Lion’s Share

In the year 2016, Europe generated the highest revenue in the global market, followed by Asia-Pacific. In terms of growth, Asia-Pacific is probable to attain the fastest CAGR of 7.2%, during the forecast period 2016 – 2024, owing to more number of women in workforce & sports, and rising disposable income.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the market include Jockey International Inc., Marks and Spencer, L Brands Inc., PVH Corporation, Ann Summers, LVMH, MAS Holdings Limited, Hanes International, Victoria Secret, and Groupe Chantelle among others.

