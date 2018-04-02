Frozen Fruits Market has increased its sales having more than Whooping CAGR forecast 2027

Market Definition:

Frozen Fruits offer the convenience of having our favourite fruit all year round, at an affordable price. Some Frozen Fruits companies provide the best products that give the feeling like they were frozen while fresh. With retained colours and flavours these brands also have detailed labels on the packaging giving the details of ingredients and product’s nutritional value rating. For Some companies, it could even be better than fresh regarding nutritional value while some brands fail to understand the value of frozen food and that, in some cases have added sugar or other ingredients that might be best to avoid. Frozen Fruits, by large are providing required nutritional values to the people with heady and busy lifestyles. More the urbanization; greater the Frozen Fruits market is becoming.

Market Scenario:

Considering the traction the Frozen Fruits market is gaining currently and estimating the potential prominence the market would receive during the forecast period 2017 – 2027; the Market Research Future, recently published a brilliant study report; foretelling the global Frozen Fruits market insights with the Key players analysis and complete industry analysis. According to the MRFR, the global Frozen Fruits market is to perceive a humongous growth by 2027, with a surplus monetary accruals registering a staggering CAGR during the next Ten years (2017 – 2027).

Globally, the Frozen Fruits market has been increasing due to food and beverages industries. Changing lifestyle coupled with the consumer’s preference towards ready to eat, frozen fruits are key drivers for the market. Growth in per capita disposable income, along with the rising urban middle class population and fruit consumption across the globe are among the key market contributors. Western countries generate the highest demand for Frozen Fruits globally. Imports are expected to increase because of cost concerns, availability, and consumer demand for Frozen Fruits all year long. Additionally, Retail E-commerce sector is providing impetus to the market growth attracting consumers towards Frozen Fruits Market.

On the other hand, factors such as prejudiced nature of consumers towards Frozen Fruits about its authenticity coupled with the costs associated with the refrigeration or freezing process as in required power and shipping of the frozen fruits is likely to present challenges to the Frozen Fruits market growth. Adversely, augmented demand for Frozen Fruits, especially for berries in Bakery & Confectionary industry will considerably fuel the growth of Frozen Fruits Market.

Organic Frozen Fruits, Local cultivation and smoothies are trending in the Frozen Fruits market currently. Over the last few decades, our lives have become seemingly busier, giving rise to many people using convenience and fast foods. Recently, however, there has been a large push for eating healthier options that are still convenient, like Frozen Fruits & Vegetables are an important part of our diet, and the USDA states that we should consume 5-13 servings of produce a day. Incorporating fruits and vegetables into our diet is helpful for preventing disease, managing certain health conditions and leading to a healthier life overall.

Key Players

The key players profiled in Frozen Fruitsare Dole (U.S.), Ardo NV (Belgium), HJ Heinz (US), Simplot Australia PTY Ltd (Australia), General Mills (U.S.), Findus Sverige AB, (Sweden), Pinnacle Foods Corp. (US), and Bonduelle Group (France).

Target Audience

Frozen Fruit manufacturers

Cold Logistics companies

Reefer companies

Retailers, wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, Importers and exporters

Frozen Fruits Market – Segments

Global Frozen Fruits Market is segmented in to 5 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation By Type: Comprises – Melons, Drupes, Tropical Fruits, Prune Fruits and Other Fruit.

Segmentation By Form: Comprises – Whole, Puree, Topping, Other Processed Forms.

Segmentation By Packaging: Comprises – <10 Kgs., 10-15 Kgs., 15-30 Kgs., 30 Kgs.

Segmentation By Application: Comprises – Fruit- Whole Fruits, Fruit Juices & Smoothies, Breakfast Cereals, Desserts, Bakery Foods, Yoghurt and Others.

Segmentation By Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Competitive Analysis

The global Market of Frozen Fruits appears to be highly competitive but consolidated. Many large and small key players operating in the market are churning the competition to gain competitive advantage. To sustain their market position these players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch. Manufacturers operating in the Frozen Fruits market strive to develop a state of art manufacturing facilities where they can make all their products from carefully sourced raw materials right in their own facility.

Players operating in the Frozen Fruits Market keep discovering and combining, the origin of the classic fruits remains increasingly important. Local cultivation is another noticeable trend in Frozen Fruits Market. One more trend is Organic Frozen Fruits. Organic is booming but there is more. Organic Fruits are increasingly important in the frozen sector as well, according to a Key Player in the Europe Frozen Fruits Market – the demand for organics isn't the same throughout Europe. In some areas, such as Scandinavia and Germany, organic is booming, it continues to grow. There is an increase in popularity in organics in Belgium. It’s difficult to convince Belgian growers to switch to organic cultivation. According to another key player in the Europe, the Flemish regulations can be a problem for the growers that want to work organically. This means the organic sector is often tied to small initiatives, which is a shame. A mixed cultivation is permitted in Italy and Denmark for example, but not in Flanders. Smoothies is another increasingly popular item. Not just frozen fruits are being bought and processed into smoothies. Vegetables and herbs are being added to the mix more and more often.

Regional Analysis:

Based on geographical analysis, Frozen Fruits market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Globally, the percentage share of the frozen fruits compared to the total consumption of fruits is very less. However, the percentage share varies from region to region, comparatively high for developed markets like Europe and U.S. Advancements in technology and improved supply availability in the developing markets like India and China has led to strong growth opportunities for the market. North America is emerging market, accounting for 4.31 million tons and is projected to grow at a CAGR 1.86% by 2027.

APAC will witness maximum growth in the water melon market followed by North America. However, volume wise market size will continue to be higher under APAC region with more than 60% share. With increasing disposable incomes in India and China and growing demand for frozen and processed products will drive higher demand as it is easy food. The tedious process of cleaning and peeling is eliminated, making it easy for direct consumption. Countries where there is shortage of fresh fruits, frozen and packed fruit are preferred. Because freezing preserves food, no unwanted additives are required in bags of frozen goodies like strawberries.

