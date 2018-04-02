Electronic Recycling Market 2018 – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

In this rapidly changing environment, electronic wastes are ever increasing and thus the need for effective electronic waste management is also increasing. The higher environmental concerns and awareness are driving the Electronic Waste Recycling market. The market trend indicates that Electronic Waste Recycling has become a necessity.

The study indicates that many organizations non-profit and profit making are taking many initiatives for electronic waste recycle. Observing the current trend and the government initiatives the study indicates growth in Electronic Waste Recycling market. The Electronic Waste Recycling has many benefits as elimination of health and environment hazards, conservation of resources, energy efficiency, economic growth and others which boosts the market. Whereas the lack of awareness of the Electronic Waste Recycling methods are restraining the Electronic Waste Recycling market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2553

The Electronic Waste Recycling Market is growing rapidly over 17% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~26 billion by the end of forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Electronic Waste Recycling Market Research Report -Forecast to 2022”.

Segmentation:

The Electronic Recycling Market has been segmented on the basis of components of processed materials and sources of equipment processed. The components of processed materials segment consists of plastic, glass, mercury, metals, printed circuit boards, hard drives, batteries and others. The study indicates that plastics and printed circuit boards segment has a larger share in the electronic waste recycling market. The source of equipment processed consists of Household appliances, IT and Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics and others. The study indicates that the consumer electronics and household appliances would hold a major share in the electronic waste recycling market.

Recently, it has been observed that many companies like Sony Corporation are developing their own electronic waste recycling segment wherein they accept all the electronic items returned from the users and recycle them.

The prominent players in the Electronic Waste Recycling market are- Polymers, Inc. (California), Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (U.S.), Sims Metal Management Ltd. (Australia), Aurubis AG (Germany), Boliden AB (Sweden), Stena Technoworld AB (Sweden), Tetronics (International) Ltd. (U.K.), Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (Singapore), Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc. (Canada), Umicore S.A. (Belgium) among others.

Access Report Description @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electronic-waste-recycling-market-2553

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for Electronic Waste Recycling market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that Europe region would account for larger share in Electronic Waste Recycling market followed by North America. It has been observed that European region has few approaches to e-waste recycling and management is guided by two directives; the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Directive and RoHS Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) Directive.

The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a significant growth in Electronic Waste Recycling market by the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and Korea government are taking special efforts for electronic waste recycling which is the primary growth driver for the Asia-Pacific region.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com