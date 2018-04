Big Data Analytics Market 2018 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2023

Global Big Data Analytics Market, By Component (Software & Hardware), By Solution (Fraud Detection, Risk Management, Customer Analytics & Content Analytics) By End – User (Banking, Discrete manufacturing, Process Manufacturing, Government, telecom, Insurance, Transportation and Utilities)

Market Highlights

Big data is generally termed as large and varied sets of data and examining the data for identifying customer trends and preferences, data patterns, relations for the companies to take better business decisions. The big data analytics market is subject to grow due to many of the reason like increased growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), for devices, sensors and different machines connected with each other giving an ability to generate the huge amount of data in real time. Customers will be connected digitally with most of the operational processes becoming digitized and automated, thus giving the rise to automated decision making based on algorithms requiring the analytics. Another significant factor giving the rise to the big data analytics market is the insufficient data within the organizations which is making the companies turn to social media, open forums and websites resulting in the unstructured and fragmented data giving a need in the rise of big data analytics.

Big data comprises of software and hardware components and the data set ranges from Megabytes to Terabytes. Companies use advances analytics techniques for large, and diversified data sets, allowing the researchers, analysts and business owners to make decisions based on the data that was previously inaccessible. A many number of companies are investing in the big data analytics, which has led banking and manufacturing industry to invest more in big data analytics majorly due to security and compliance issues. Many other industries other than banking and manufacturing are more inclined towards finding the customer experience information to better use the data for customer retentions and customer delight.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Big Data Analytics Market into type, infrastructure, end – users, and region.

Component

• Software

• Hardware

Solution

• Fraud detection

• Risk management

• Customer analytics

• Content analytics

End – User

• Banking

• Discrete manufacturing

• Process manufacturing

• Government

• Telecommunication

• Insurance

• Transportation

• Utilities

Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia pacific

• Rest of the world.

Intended Audience

• Storage chipset providers

• Network Security providers

• Banking Institutions

• Insurance providers

• Research firms

• Software investors

• Software Developers

• IT enablers

• Database

• Cloud service providers

• Wireless service providers

• Government agencies

• Telecommunication companies

