Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market is expected to reach a USD 7 Billion by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Artificial Intelligence is anticipated to disrupt every business and enterprises across the world. One of the major factors that drive the growth of artificial intelligence market in retail is the advancement in big data, and adoption of artificial intelligence enabled devices and services across various different domains. Additionally, the expansion of human-aware artificial intelligence systems and the wide scope of AI technologies are the opportunities in retail market that exist at present. Further, artificial intelligence technologies are the future for many industries that are determined for effective, low-cost operations and high productivity in their respective business segments and markets.

The factors that drive the market growth comprise of growing need for surveillance and monitoring at a brick and mortar store, rising responsiveness and application of artificial intelligence in the retail industry for effective logistics and product delivery, improved user-experience, amended productivity, and higher return on investment (RoI). Further, the emergence of machine learning, deep learning, and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology are expected to develop the AI-based solution for retail, creating opportunities for the growth of this market.

Major Key Players:

• NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.)

• Intel Corporation (U.S.)

• Salesforce (U.S.)

• Sentient Technologies (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Google Inc (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Amazon Web Services (U.S.)

• Oracle corporation (U.S.)

• SAP SE (Germany)

Segmentation:

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into advertising, merchandizing, market forecast, surveillance and analytics.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into deep learning, neural networks, natural language processing, facial recognition and voice assistance.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solution and services. Solution is further bifurcated as product planning, customer relationship management, visual search, and virtual assistant, supply chain management among others. Services is further bifurcated as professional, managed, installation and maintenance services.

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and premise.

Regional Analysis:

The integration of Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market sector is start of new era in the space of advertising, analytics and customer experience. With a higher demand among the companies to integrate the artificial intelligence in countries like the U.S. and Canada, the North America is having the largest share in artificial intelligence in retail market. Many retailers in this region have deployed AI-based solutions to optimize their supply chain operations and inventory. Following North America is the European region with technologically mature countries like the U.K, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Italy. Europe has seen a major developments in the retail sector, majorly in organized retail. AI technologies are being accepted by both online and offline retail businesses. Various companies like Tesco, lead the forefront of retail in this region. AI is helping the retailers in managing and maintaining their customers, and understanding the buying patterns of the consumers.

However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has become the destination region for many investors to invest in newer and trending technologies. Emerging countries like China, Japan, and India are the leading countries adopting the artificial intelligence technology in retail sector. Due to the demand for cost-effective, advanced AI-based solutions there is huge shift from traditional retail to organized retail, which insist companies to adopt newer technologies for marketing, advertising and better customer analytics, by analyzing the experience and behavior of the customer.

Intended Audience:

• Artificial Intelligence in Retail services providers

• Software Solution providers

• Semiconductor services providers

• Imaging Analytics vendors

• Cloud Service providers

• Project accounting solution providers

• Value-added resellers

• Research firms

