Analysis of the Global Water Soluble Polymer Market Forecast to 2023 Using A Base Year Of 2017

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Water Soluble Polymer Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Water Soluble Polymer Market by Type (Guar Gum, Gelatin, Polyacrylamide, Casein, PolyacrylicAcid and Others), Raw Material (Natural, Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic), Application (Petroleum, Detergent & Household Products, Paper Making, Water Treatment, Others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Water Soluble Polymer Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Water Soluble Polymer Market. Water soluble polymer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. Factors driving the growth of this market include increasing health awareness and growing demand in various applications such as personal care, pharmaceuticals, water treatment as well as detergent & household products.

Polyacrylamideis estimated to Account for the Largest Share of the Market In 2017

By type, the water soluble polymer market is classified into guar gum, gelatin, polyacrylamide, casein, polyacrylic acid and others. The polyacrylamide segment is expected to lead the global water soluble polymer in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing demand for polyacrylamide in water treatment and petroleum application, and growing adoption of polyacrylamide in pharmaceutical industry for making soft shell gelatin capsules.

Water Treatment is estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market during the Forecast Period

Based onapplication, the water soluble polymer market is categorized into petroleum, detergent &household products, paper making, water treatment, others. The water treatment segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global water soluble polymer market during the forecast period. Increasing health awareness among the consumers, stringent government regulations regarding the growing environmental concerns as well as treatment of industrial & municipal waste water are the key factors driving the growth of this application segment.

Asia Pacificis estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market

Based on region, the water soluble polymer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the water soluble polymer market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as rapid industrialization across the region, presence of the largest consumer and producer of water soluble polymer such as China, India and Pakistan as well as growing pharmaceutical and personal care sectors in the region.

Companies Profiled Covered in this Report

The report profiles some of the key companies in the water soluble polymer market including Nitta Gelatin Inc, Beijing Hengju Chemical, Gantrade, Kemira Oyj, Polysciences, Inc., Gelita AG, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Kuraray Group, BASF, and AkzoNobel.

