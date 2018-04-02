Advanced Process Control Market Analysis, Demand, Revenue Status, Growth & Forecast by 2023

Market Highlights:

Advanced process control (APC) is a proven control and optimization technology delivering measurable and sustainable improvements in the production yield, coupled with the added value of energy savings. It improves process safety and reduces environmental emissions. Moreover, by reducing process variability, it is possible to operate plants at their designed capacity.

Rising demand for energy efficient production process, safety and security, and demand for a software systems, which can predict the failure at the component level are driving the advanced process control market.

The competitive landscape of global Advanced Process Control Market is formed by major players of the market. The automated process control has driven many areas like oil & gas, power, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, chemical, and others. North America leads the market for global advanced process control. ABB Group (U.S.) a leader in automation and robotics recently won an order to provide overall process control to SCA’s Ostrand Pulp mill expansion. The aim of the project is to double the production capacity of bleached softwood Kraft pulp. Valmet’s (Finland) APC application has improved combustion for the biomass boiler at West Rock’s Covington mill in Virginia, USA. By optimizing combustion, the mill has been able to maximize and increase the main steam output of the biomass boiler beyond the maximum continuous rating (MCR). Other benefits include more stable and controlled boiler steam output as well as improved operational uniformity across shifts, furnace symmetry, and spray valve control.

Major Key Players

The major players involved in the development of advanced process control market include: ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Aspen Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), General Electric Co. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Schneider Electric SE (France), and Siemens AG (Germany).

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4805

Segmentation

The global advanced process control market is segmented on the basis of type, revenue source, application, and region. APC is used in various sectors such as oil & gas, power, chemical industry, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages. In the area of power, the most commonly used technique is multivariable predictive control. The most frequent application of multi-variable predictive control for large utility power plants is combustion optimization, dealing with optimum distribution of fuel and air in the boiler to reduce emissions, particularly nitrogen oxides (NOx), while improving combustion efficiency.

On the basis of type, the segment is further classified into advanced regulatory control, multivariable predictive control, inferential control, sequential control, and compressor control. Multi-variable model predictive control (MPC) is an established technology with superior performance over traditional single-input/single-output (SISO) control strategies. MPC is a common name for a control technology using dynamic process models representing the relationship between independent variables (model inputs) and dependent variables (model outputs). The inputs include manipulated variables and disturbance feed-forward variables. The model outputs are called controlled variables (CV). The models predict future outputs based on past values of manipulated variables, calculated future values of manipulated variables and past values of the feed-forward variables. ABB Group a leader in automation and robotics recently won an order to provide overall process control to SCA’s Ostrand Pulp mill expansion. The aim of the project is to double the production capacity the production line for bleached softwood Kraft pulp is likely to be the largest in the world.

The global advanced process control market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the market for advanced process control is led by North America followed Asia Pacific and Europe. India and China are expected to be the major revenue generating countries of Asia Pacific region over the forecast period. Rising industries and increasing requirement for improved productivity, security, safety, and efficiency of chemical manufacturing plants may drive the demand over the forecast period.

The global advanced process control market is segmented on the basis of type, revenue source, application, and region. On the basis of the type the segment is further classified into advanced regulatory control, multivariable predictive control, inferential control, sequential control, and compressor control. On the basis of revenue source the segment is further divided into software and services. APC caters wide area of applications like oil & gas, power, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, chemical, and others.

Get a Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/advanced-process-control-market-4805

Intended Audience