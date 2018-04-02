Action Camera Market 2017 Segments, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Action Camera Market Overview:

Action Camera just as the name suggests, is the camera specially designed for action activities/ sports. These Cameras are attached (mounted) either to the sport equipment such as Ski-boards, Surfboards, Bike/ Car/ Bicycle OR can be body worn (body mount) or attached to the helmet/cap/ tide to neck. Small, light-weight yet, sturdy Action Cameras come with a lens that can capture HD videos with extended ‘point of view’ (POV) film in a fish-eye view (wide angle).

Attributing to these dynamic features, they are make the best choice for action sports. In addition, Action Cameras find an exclusive uptake in the media & entertainment industry, healthcare (for surgeries) sector, mining, engineering & archaeology sectors, panoramic activity & in various research & development activities. However, extreme (power) sports is the all-time biggest market of these cameras. Owing to the burgeoning power sports market coupled with the augmented uptake in diversified industry verticals worldwide, the market of Action Cameras is growing on global platform.

Acknowledging the exponential traction & hey days the Action Camera Market is perceiving currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) recently published a brilliant study report giving out the complete market insight up till 2023. In its report MRFR asserts that the global Action Camera market will reach up to USD 7.64 billion by 2023 with a staggering double digit CAGR of 13.87% throughout the forecast period (2017-2023).

Additionally, factors that contribute the market growth include, increasing industrialization, urbanization along with the improving economy worldwide which is resultantly fuelling consumer’s affordability. Key players invest significant amounts bringing about more novelties & innovations in the features of these cameras. This resultantly, increases its market size augmenting its market penetration. Growing tourism industry coupled with the growing number of travel & sports enthusiastic fosters the market growth to an extent.

Some pet lovers use a body mount or collar mounted camera to monitor their pet’s activities. While, military, law enforcement, public safety agencies/ private security companies use pet mounting action cameras to monitor the activities of their sniffer dogs. Similarly in media/ TV shows it is used to cover extreme activities of a performer or to shoot congested areas where a normal (Handheld) cameras can’t reach such as abyss, apertures or underwater.

On the other hand, augmented market proliferation of smartphones with high-end camera is a factor restricting the market growth up to some extent. Adversely, the convenience of ‘hands free’ that Action Camera offers is a major factor that will foster the market growth.

Major Key Players:

Garmin (U.S.), Rollei (Germany), GoPro (U.S.), Sony (Japan), Veho (England), TomTom (Netherlands), Drift (U.S.), iON (U.S.), and Olympus (Japan) are some of the leaders driving the Global Action Camera Market. Profiling those in its analysis MRFR finds out their strategies placing them at the forefront of completion.

Worldwide Action Camera Market Competitive Landscape:

The market of Action Camera appears to be fiercely competitive & fragmented owing to the presence of numerous matured & small key players accounting for a substantial market share. These market players try to gain competitive advantage through strategic partnership, acquisition, expansion, collaboration, product & technology launch. They invest heavily in the R&D to develop a technology that is completely on a different level compared to their competition. Manufacturers strive to deliver power-efficient & lightweight cameras capable of producing pristine imagery in a variety of demanding situations.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

February 14, 2018 – Skydio, Inc. (US) a leading global maker of flying tools launched its R1 Flying Action Cam – a flying camera. This camera promises to be the smartest flying 4K camera utilizing an Nvidia Jetson chip mainly used in autonomous cars and around 13 cameras to capture a wide range.

September 28, 2017 – GoPro (US) a global leading maker of Action Cams, introduced its new product – the Hero 6 Black action video camera. The successor of GoPro Hero 5 Black, doubles its processing power therefore offering an improved transfer speed to smartphones and image stabilization, among other things.

January 09, 2017 – Yi Technology (US) a leading manufacturer of high end cameras like VR camera, action camera, drone, dash camera etc. launched its Yi 4K+ Action Camera that features 4K Video Recording at 60fps.

Worldwide Action Camera Market Segmentation:

The Action Camera Market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

By Technology: Comprises Ultra HD action camera, HD action camera, SD action camera & Full HD action camera.

By End Users : Personal & Professional

By Distribution Channel: Online Sales & Retail Sales.

By Regions: Europe, North America, APAC and Rest of the World.

Worldwide Action Camera Market Regional Analysis:

North America is one of the leading market in the Action Camera market owing to presence of well-established camera manufacturers in the region. Also, growing demand for futuristic technology solutions coupled with the increasing popularity of social networking sites fuels the regional market growth. Whereas Asia Pacific accounts for the fastest growing market for the Action Cameras.

