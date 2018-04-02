A special night of Delhi graced by singer Shibani Kashyap along with actress Eva Grover

Saturday night was something special for Delhi where Bollywood singer Shibani Kashyap made the dealer meet of Wembley Group of Industries a musical delight for the people present at the occasion.

The hosts of the night RJ Makin and RJ Sunny too won the hearts of the people. On this occasion happened at Balsons Farm of Delhi, to meet this special moment Shibani kashyap forced the people to dance with her beautiful voice. Actress Eva Grover who has worked in many Bollywood movies and been a charm of the Television industry, was also present at the event. Eva Grover has always won the hearts of people, even in the challenging characters such as the one of being a ‘mother-in-law’.

When Shibani performed on stage, the audience couldn’t resist but dance on the catchy tracks performed by her.

The way the world is changing, in which human emotions are being evaluated on the basis of social media status, instead of enjoying the coffee, the video call has begun in place of the conversation and based on the written communication In this situation, Kashyap hopes that her new song will help people feel the importance of human affection and emotions.

About Wembley: Wembley story began in 1910 with the arrival in Cape Town of Mohammed Eshack Gangraker, who left his rural village of Morba, India in search of a better life. In 1931 Mohammed Eshack and his wife, Halima, opened E. O. Gangraker Stores in Belgravia Road, Athlone. In response to the suggestions of local football fans the business was renamed Wembley Stores after a popular soccer team of the day. Mohammed Eshack died in 1973, leaving the business to his son Abdullah. Under the young man’s leadership the business flourished, expanding its operations to include a fast-food eatery and a travel agency. In 2008 the strength of Abdullah Gangraker’s leadership was recognized at the prestigious FNB Islamic Finance Awards, with placements within the top five nominees for both ‘Company of the Year’ and ‘Businessman of the Year’. Today the proud Gangraker family tradition continues with Fatima Gangraker and kids lending their talents and effort to the continued growth and success of the Wembley Group’s endeavours.