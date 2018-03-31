The Process of Designing a Logo

There are a number of steps involved when I design logos for my clients.

It’s often of benefit for prospective clients to have an overview of my methods before deciding to work with me, and here, I’ve split the logo design process into a number of sections, giving you a look at how clients and I work together.

The design brief

This is of great importance. A solid logo design brief ensures that no time is wasted, and that you receive targeted logo options as soon as possible. The logo brief also helps me focus my attention on the areas that best serve your business, making you much happier with the final result.

My aim is always to create the best logos possible, and you find my logo design questionnaire here. Alternatively, download a PDF file (approx. 0.5MB in size). I’ve also published a blog post covering what you should include in a detailed graphic design brief.

Research and brainstorming

I take the information you’ve given me, and begin the second stage. What do I take into consideration? Your competition, trends in the market, what sets you apart, your history, your future, your current brand, and the one you aspire to.

Again, it’s important to provide as much information as possible in the logo design brief / questionnaire, in order for a comprehensive approach towards research and brainstorming.

Sketching

Many people don’t realize the importance of sketching when you want to achieve a great logo design. I talk quite frequently about the importance of sketching where logo design is concerned. This method is also used throughout many other design projects, including web design.

Each logo design shown in my graphic design portfolio also contains a small sampling of sketches.

Prototype design

I normally create two logo design variations, each closely resembling one another and based upon the same idea. Many design companies offer four, five or more different options, but this is something I would only consider in very special circumstances. Such circumstances might include where the final idea for the logo has already been focused upon in your design brief, and you want to see a number of slight variations / tweaks.

Every logo design takes a great deal of effort to create, and if someone can offer you five completely different logos for £500 (US$1,000), then they’re either not very experienced, or not putting a lot of effort into each design.

As a designer, it’s important to focus my efforts on the solution that I believe is right for your business. There’s one correct solution, not five, and with a detailed design brief and the right amount of research / brainstorming / sketches, I can find it.

Send and review

You’ll receive a PDF file, normally showing two fairly polished logo options (depending on your requirements). Each will include a short reasoning behind why I know they’ll work for your business. For reference, I’ll also list any typefaces and Pantone colours that are used.

Now it’s over to you to spend some time thinking about what I’ve provided. It might just be that you want to tweak certain aspects of the design, or you might have a choice to make. Either way, the ball’s in your court and I’m always happy to answer any questions you have.

Finishing touches

Following your review, I’ll then either finalise the logo design that’s on the table or make any revisions you’ve outlined. My main aim is to create a corporate identity that works for you, works for your business, and works for many years to come.

After I’ve made any revisions you will then receive another PDF file showing your corporate identity.

File creation and supply

Once the logo is completely final, I then set about creating your artwork to send by email (or on CD if preferred).

Primarily, I provide vector artwork. Vector files (mainly used for printed projects) can be scaled to any size without losing quality, unlike a raster file (mainly used online), which becomes pixilated when enlarged.

I will supply you with a selection of file types, for use in both prints work, and online. If you have any specific file sizes needed e.g. 200 pixels in width for use on your website, that’s no problem at all. I also provide a reversed option, for use on black / dark backgrounds. File types I’m happy to provide are:

• .eps

• .psd

• .ai

• .jpg

• .gif

• .png

• .tiff

If you have any special requirements, just let me know and I’ll do all I can to accommodate you.

Optional business stationery –

The logos I design are used for a wide variety of purposes. You can see them on business cards, on t-shirts, on websites, vehicles and billboards. Should you wish me to design further business collateral I’m keen to continue working together.

Customer service

My service to you doesn’t end once you’ve paid the final installment. I welcome continued communication and am always happy to hear how your new logo design is working.

Have your say

If you’ve worked with a logo designer in the past I’d love to know what your experience was like. Were the methods similar to my own? Were you happy with the design service you received?

Perhaps you’re a logo designer and find you agreeing / disagreeing with my logo design process. I’d love to hear your thoughts too.