TATT can lead to chronic fatigue syndrome over time

New Delhi, 31st March 2018: About 80% of adolescents today do not get the recommended amount of sleep, as per a survey. Other than this, a significant number of them suffer from what is called the Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome. Prolonged hours on the computer or TV are responsible for this condition and children or adolescents often complain of tiredness and fatigue.

A drained-out feeling and extreme tiredness over a relatively short period is called TATT. When it gets magnified, over a long duration, it can lead to chronic fatigue syndrome. TATT can be confusing to diagnose at times as the symptoms can mimic other conditions such as diabetes, anaemia, depression, etc.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee Dr K K Aggarwal, President Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) and Immediate Past National President Indian Medical Association (IMA), said, “Some contributory factors for TATT include not drinking enough water, and eating too little protein, or too much or too less carbohydrates. It can also occur if one does not time their meals well and have a balanced diet. Apart from this, when a person works for nearly the whole day in front of the computer, they do not get enough sleep. Such lack of sleep can contribute to exhaustion. People today lead extremely stressful lives which keeps their adrenaline pumping, and in turn keeps them awake. Stress saps energy and robs mental peace and ultimately leads to TATT.”

Some prominent symptoms of TATT include constant feeling of exhaustion, inability to work for long hours, a constant feeling of not having slept enough, bodyache, and lack of energy, motivation, and interest.

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Group Editor of IJCP, said, “The good news is that TATT is not a long-term condition and can be managed with proper rest, balanced and timely food habits and regular exercise. At the outset, it is important to acknowledge that there is a problem and make changes accordingly. that there is a problem and you have to change your lifestyle. Ask for help and in case a child or teenager is involved, put away the device that’s causing concern (like a smartphone).”

Some tips from HCFI.

• Stop overloading your brain with work. Slow down to pause and reflect on your thoughts. Meditation and yoga can help remove tiredness and stress.

• Laugh more often, and avoid being self-critical all the time, as this can be psychologically devastating.

• Set a routine for yourself, eat healthy and exercise. Include fruits and vegetables in plenty. These are naturally rich in antioxidants and can help boost immunity.

• More than anything, take the time to do something that relaxes you.