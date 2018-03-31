Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn Has Now Received 4.8 Google Rating by Offering Instant Cash Loan

Kansas City, Kansas (webnewswire) March 30, 2018 – For many people, pawn shops in Kansas City are an excellent way to get instant cash. And Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn, one of the oldest and most trusted pawn shops in Kansas City has served more than thousands of customers by giving instant cash loans in minutes. By offering the best pawn services, Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn has now received 4.8 Google Rating from their satisfied customers and also the pawn shop Kansas City has also earned a great reputation for honesty, respect, & fairness.

As a former pawn broker in Kansas City, Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn has received several honors within the state and also they are the members of the National Pawnbrokers Association & the Kansas Pawnbrokers Association. The spokesperson delightedly added, “We are a small, family-owned business that’s been around for over 30 years. Although technically I guess you could say we have employees, we like to think of ourselves as a team & several of our team members have been with us for 20 years! Our philosophy is simple: Honesty, Expertise, & Respect. That goes for both our customers & our team!”

He also continued, “We take pride in our courteous service and that’s why we have tens of thousands of satisfied customers. We work to earn your business every day. We’re VERY proud of our numerous 5-Star reviews on Google & Facebook (check out our real reviews from real customers on our Reviews page)”

Established in the year of 1997, Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn should be the first choice for all customers in Kansas City when they are in need of instant cash. With a reputation for offering higher loan values, Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn has continued to be a market leader in the industry.

The media person also commented, “When you need money, we loan you more, and when you want to buy something, we charge you less. It’s a part of our goal to provide you with trust, value and satisfaction – guaranteed! We want to thank our long-time, loyal customers for their continued support & look forward to meeting new customers like you! Stop by & see us today!”

About Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn,

Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn, the most trusted pawn shops in Kansas City specializes in paying top dollar for gold, silver, platinum, and diamonds. For more details, visit https://solskc.com

Contact Details:

Name: Lisa Aguilar

Address: 721 State Avenue, Kansas City, Kansas, USA, 66101

Phone Number: 913-371-4043

###