Multimedia and More – the New XZENT Infotainer X-422

XZENT (http://www.xzent.com/) has become one of the most successful brands in the car multimedia and navigation sector. With the X-422 XZENT now has a new 2-DIN DAB+ infotainer in its product range that not only impresses with modern entertainment functions, uncomplicated vehicle integration, and easy operation. The new XZENT is also an intelligent solution for those who want a versatile sat nav. With one of two navigation packages available as an option, the X-422 (retail price 399 euros) can easily be expanded to a well equipped naviceiver for cars (with X-MAP22FEU, retail price 99 euros) or motorhomes (with X-MAP22FEU-MH, retail price 199 euros).

MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT

For multimedia playback the X-422 offers two USB ports supporting all the usual audio and video file formats. In addition, there is an HDMI interface for the connection of multimedia devices or smartphones with an HDMI output. The integrated DAB+ tuner with DAB Service Following, MOT Slideshow and DLS text ensures clear, stable digital radio reception. All functions can be comfortably controlled using the large capacitive 16.5 cm/6.5″ touchscreen with its four sensor buttons, and a practical volume control.

SMARTPHONE SPECIALIST

The X-422 offers several options for using smartphones in the car in comfort – not just for making calls using the hands-free system or streaming music via Bluetooth. One of the two USB ports can also be used for connecting an Android smartphone. Via the Easy Connect function, apps installed on the Android smartphone including navigation apps can be mirrored on the display of the X-422 and controlled directly from the touchscreen. The second USB port provides for the connection of iOS based mobile devices, and supports the Made for iPod/iPhone functionality.

EXPANDABLE TO A NAVICEIVER

If navigating via an app is not enough you can easily upgrade the X-422 to a fully-fledged naviceiver. For this XZENT provides two different navigation software packages on microSD card: the X-MAP22FEU for normal cars, and the X-MAP22FEU-MH for motorhomes. Both packages offer maps with coverage of 47 European countries, more than 6.5 million POI, realistic 3D rendering and Auto-Zoom, a lane assistant displaying freeway traffic signs, as well as free map updates for one year.

The motorhome variant additionally has a camping POI package with 20,000 EU entries. To make navigation easier you can choose between different vehicle profiles. By setting the exact vehicle data such as height, width, length, and weight, routes can be precisely calculated, and unsuitable streets avoided.