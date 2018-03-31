MAGNETIC MIZORAM INVESTORS SUMMIT 2018

The Government of Mizoram in association with their state partners Innovations India is organising the Global Business Meet and Convention “MAGNETIC MIZORAM INVESTORS SUMMIT” on 20 – 21 April 2018 in Aizawl to showcase the immense yet unexplored business opportunities & some unparallel advantages about Mizoram to the investors.

The Magnetic Mizoram Investors Summit would highlight various USP’s of the state and its mystic beauty, inviting visitors from across all cross sections of the society to visit and explore the possibilities of doing business in Mizoram. The summit would be an interactive meet in Mizoram and is sure to become a great platform aimed at exploring ideas that would help both the State and the participating entities to achieve the desired results leading to inclusive and sustainable development by ensuring policy coherence and effective investment promotion.

It would be a two day Summit, bringing together Investors & representatives of States and Governments, Leaders from the Corporate World, Ambassadors & Consul Generals of various nations, Senior Policy Makers, Top Brass of Hospitality Fraternity, Banks & Financial Organisations, Heads of International Institutions and Academia from India and abroad to deliberate on investments and new projects as well as to promote business cooperation across various sectors of trade and industry.

Magnetic Mizoram Investors Summit would leverage Mizoram’s potential in key sectors like Energy, Power, Bio Diversity, Aviation, Oil & Natural Gas, Infrastructure, Education, Bamboo,Telecom, Wines, Grapes, Handicrafts & Handlooms, Silk, Films, Fashion,Tourism, Horticulture, Adventure Sports etc. and connect with global investors providing a networking platform to amplify interaction between stakeholders through B2G and B2B meetings.

Shri Lal Thanhawla,Hon’ble Chief Minister of Mizoram said,

“The Magnetic Mizoram Summit would usher in a new era of collaboration, not only for investments but also for new skills and advanced production and technology in various sectors. Seamless exchange of experiences and innovative ideas during the Summit would pave the way for various developmental projects being undertaken under collaboration with outside players.”

Shri Lalswata,Hon’ble Planning & Finance Minister of Mizoram commentted,

“The Summit would be a unique trade opportunity wherein the best players from all fields of business would come under one roof to showcase their range of products / services. The Summit would be a fantastic launch pad for the discerning entrepreneurs in various sectors like Solar Power, Hospitality, Leisure & Travel Industry, as well as for a number of big Business Houses of different sectors as it would act as the best platform for B2G, B2B & B2C connectivity for almost every kind of business in Mizoram”

Captain Rahul Bali-CEO Magnetic Mizoram Investors Summit said,

“Magnetic Mizoram Investors Summit is a highly innovative initiative of the Government of Mizoram under the New Economic Development Policy of Mizoram that would enable a large number of business houses to kick start their business in Mizoram as well as showcase the mesmerizing beauty of Mizoram to the world. This would go a long way in promoting Mizoram as a preferred destination for both business and leisure.”

http://www.magneticmizoram.com