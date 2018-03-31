Liquid Fertilizer Market : New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Liquid Fertilizer Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Liquid Fertilizer Market by Application(adhesives & sealants, cosmetics additives, food additives, paints & coatings, paper& pulp, printing inks, rubber, surfactants), by Source(sulfate pulping, dead pine logs & stumps), by Type(CST, gum rosin, gum turpentine, pitch, sterols, fatty acid, tall oil rosin) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Liquid Fertilizer Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Liquid Fertilizer Market. According to the report the Global Liquid Fertilizer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 2.5% and 3.0% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Fertilizers are used to grow all types of crops, fertilizers are used in solid and liquid form. The quantity of fertilizer used on the crops is dependent on the soil fertility. The fertility of the soil is measured with the help of soil test based on the particular crop type. Moreover, solid fertilizer is typically in powdered form while liquid fertilizers comprise aqueous solutions of ammonium nitrate or urea, anhydrous ammonia, and aqueous solutions of ammonia. These concentrated products are mixed with water to form a concentrated liquid fertilizer. Liquid fertilizer proves to be beneficial as it shows quick and broad range of effects on crops and acts as compound, thereby increasing the plant nutrient intake.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the Liquid fertilizer market by production process, by type of fertilizer, by crop type and by mode of application. Synthetic and organic are two different processes included in production process segment. Market segmentation based on type of liquid fertilizers includes potash, nitrogen, phosphorous and micronutrients. Moreover, the global Liquid fertilizer market based on crop type is segmented into cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others. On the basis of mode of application, the liquid fertilizers market is segmented into soil, foliar, fertigation and others

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

Asia Pacific was the largest market among the geographies due the extraordinary growth, continuous increase in the population, and support from governments as well as national and international associations to increase the agricultural production, and increasing deficiency in soil. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to continue its dominance and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR rate over the forecast period. Following the Asia Pacific region, North America and Europe are expected to have a moderate growth rate over the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for liquid fertilizers in Latin America (covered in RoW region) is increasing rapidly, in Africa due to increasing cropping area and is expected to have a major growth in the forecasted years.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Kugler Company, Compo Expert Gmbh, Agrium Inc, K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Yara International Asa, Israel Chemical Ltd. (icl), Haifa Chemicals Ltd, Plant Food Company, Rural Liquid Fertilizers, Agroliquid.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Liquid Fertilizer Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Liquid Fertilizer Market

4. Global Liquid Fertilizer Market: IGR Snapshots

4.1 Global Liquid Fertilizer Market key Trends

4.2 Global Liquid Fertilizer Market by Production Process

4.3 Global Liquid Fertilizer Market by Type of Fertilizer

4.4 Global Liquid Fertilizer Market by Crop Type

4.5 Global Liquid Fertilizer Market by Mode of Application

5. Global Liquid Fertilizer Market by Production Process (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

5.1 Synthetic

5.2 Organic

6. Global Liquid Fertilizer Market by Type of Fertilizer (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

6.1 Potash

6.2 Nitrogen

6.3 Phosphorous

6.4 Micronutrients

7. Global Liquid Fertilizer Market by Crop Types (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

7.1 Cereals and grains

7.2 Oilseeds and Pulses

7.3 Fruits and vegetables

7.4 Others

8. Global Liquid Fertilizer Market by Mode of Application (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

8.1 Soil

8.2 Foliar

8.3 Fertigation

8.4 Others

9. Global Liquid Fertilizer Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

9.1 North America

9.1.1 North America Liquid Fertilizer Market by Production Process (USD Million)

9.1.2 North America Liquid Fertilizer Market by Type of Fertilizer (USD Million)

9.1.3 North America Liquid Fertilizer Market by Crop types (USD Million)

9.1.4 North America Liquid Fertilizer Market by Modes of Application (USD Million)

9.1.5 North America Liquid Fertilizer Market by Country (USD Million)

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Europe Liquid Fertilizer Market by Production Process (USD Million)

9.2.2 Europe Liquid Fertilizer Market by Type of Fertilizer (USD Million)

9.2.3 Europe Liquid Fertilizer Market by Crop Types (USD Million)

9.2.4 Europe Liquid Fertilizer Market by Modes of Application (USD Million)

9.2.5 Europe Liquid Fertilizer Market by Country (USD Million)

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Liquid Fertilizer Market by Production Process (USD Million)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Liquid Fertilizer Market by Type of Fertilizer (USD Million)

9.3.3 Asia-Pacific Liquid Fertilizer Market by Crop Types (USD Million)

9.3.4 Asia-Pacific Liquid Fertilizer Market by Modes of Application (USD Million)

9.3.5 Asia-Pacific Liquid Fertilizer Market by Country (USD Million)

9.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.4.1 RoW Liquid Fertilizer Market by Production Process (USD Million)

9.4.2 RoW Liquid Fertilizer Market by Type of Fertilizer (USD Million)

9.4.3 RoW Liquid Fertilizer Market by Crop types (USD Million)

9.4.4 RoW Liquid Fertilizer Market by Modes of Application (USD Million)

9.4.5 RoW Liquid Fertilizer Market by Sub-region (USD Million)

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Kugler Company

10.2 Compo Expert Gmbh

10.3 Agrium Inc

10.4 K+S Aktiengesellschaft

10.5 Yara International Asa

10.6 Israel Chemical Ltd. (Icl)

10.7 Haifa Chemicals Ltd

10.8 Plant Food Company

10.9 Rural Liquid Fertilizers

10.10 Agroliquid

