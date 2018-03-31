Immediate office space

Finding a good location for your business does not have to be Mission Impossible. If you want to rent an office, the most important question is where and for how long. You can start from there. Of course the budget also plays an important role. Mrs. Rieta Vanessa de Soet, CEO of De Soet Consulting has one easy answer. “Come in and start your business with us.” It is as simple as it sounds.

De Soet Consulting offers Business Centers with a complete infrastructure for consultants who need an office for a few weeks or for enterpreneurs, who would like to test the market before they decide for a location or for start-ups.

According to Rieta Vanessa de Soet, Business Center are a good alternative for manager and freelancer. Flexibility is the keyword. Adjustable office size, furniture, term of lease and service. The De Soet Consulting Business Center are full of opportunities. There is no problem which can not be fixed.

Mrs. de Soet says, analysis have shown that Business Center have a lot of benefits compared to ordinary rented premises. The financial aspect is not the only benefit. Business Center can be used immediately and they are completely equipped.

There have never been so many options for finding the best office solution, says Rieta Vanessa de Soet. If you still prefer to work in your own office, you have to calculate high costs for furniture, rent and long term contracts.

People who like to take care of anything, will be enthusiastic about the concept of a Business Center. De Soet Consulting offers qualified employees, for example a secretary, a business economist and a tax consultant, who are available on demand.