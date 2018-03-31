idice io – the best ethereum casino ever

idice io is one of the hottest casinos around. With a crystal clear reputation and a passion to adopt new tech like ethereum smart contracts, the casino is a prime place for you, ethereum dice game enthusiasts all over the world!

All of us enjoy some gambling on the off chance that we are not obsessed with it and it proves to be a problem for our daily lives. What is bothering the most people in the gambling industry and especially in the online gambling sector are the levels of bureaucracy which are needed because of outdated payment systems. The way casinos handle money is a total disaster. Not only do they depend on third party financial partner, but are subject to big waiting periods for each and every transaction, which turns for highly unpleasant experiences for the customers.

But those are not even the least issues the clients experience in the online casinos. Many times those sites are subjects to hacker attacks leaving a great deal of players without their gains, and this happens because of the poor security from the part of the financial partners. No matter the casino all those problem persist. Thankfully, they can be solved in a timely manner. This is exactly what fuelled the creation of Coin Lottery. This is among the first online casinos to go full crypto. In other words, it works just like any other casino except it is faster better and overall more secure thanks to adopting ethereum in each and every of its dealings.

Ethereum gambling has become one of the hottest trends in the gambling world and it is growing by the day. Stuck in the legal troubles, online casinos are reluctant to go full crypto because of the difficult legal environments they find themselves in. This is what makes this Ethereum Casino a revolutionary endeavour. The team behind this casino has proved that they are visionaries and are great at predicting the trends in the market. Let us attempt to describe what gambling in this Idice might feel like. First of all, you will need no currency except crypto. We think there might be a way to exchange currency in crypto in order to participate, but generally the visitors will be expected to have crypto in their wallets

Another great thing about Crypto Lotto is the amazing service the casino is known to offer for their clients. We encourage you to try this amazing experience and get your friends into that as well. We promise you will be amazed and will not go back to regular casinos any time soon.

