A Great Chance for Making Your Threesome Fantasy Come True Now

Have you fantasized about threesome with some open minded single women or couples? However, turning the fantasy into a reality can be difficult. One of you is going to have to share your partner with someone who is the same sex as you, so that is the first comfort zone to cross over. Most men like to see their woman with another woman do some hot things. Having two ladies doing sexual love with him at the same time is one of the ultimate male fantasies.

Other open guys maybe fantasize about watching their woman with another man, just watching. Some like the idea of double-teaming a woman at the same time. Some, finally, want to experience something with another man, while their woman is there as a kind of buffer. This way the man can choose in a safe space, how far he wants to go.

Even if you have all that sorted in your head, there is still the question of finding someone who turns both of you on. Posting an online ad is bound to get you a lot of strange people and creeps, especially if you’re looking for another guy to join in. You need to find someone you can both trust, and who will respect both of your limits.

It makes sense to meet prospective lovers for a coffee or a drink some place in public. This way you can decide without any pressure if you like the person. You and your partner can go home and talk about it before you decide anything. Even the thrill of meeting a possible person can be fun.

If you do decide to go through with it, be safe, obviously. Also, make sure your new playmate is cool with slowing things down, or stopping when either of you says so. Nothing is more of a turnoff than having that person go rogue on you.

If you are that third person and you’ve been invited to play with a couple, it may seem strange, but after it’s all over you should, politely, leave their place asap. If it is their first time then they probably need to check in with each other, or connect in private, to make sure that everything was cool. Don’t stay the night if it is the first time.

Finding a threesomes is a fun adventure, and it’s something that you will reflect back on happily when you’re old. It’s something you can tell your grandkids about around the fire at Christmastime. The way to make it as enjoyable and memorable as possible is to find that perfect balance between spontaneity and common sense. So get out there and start exploring!

