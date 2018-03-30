Spicoly: The Best Plastic Manufacturer in South Africa

Located in Kraaifontein Industria, near Cape Town, Spicoly Plastics is the leading plastic manufacturer in South Africa. The company manufactures a wide range of plastic products catering to various industries, including agriculture, construction, educational, engineering, household, medical, packaging, plumbing, and promotional and textile. Spicoly Plastics CC has been operational since 2000 and it has been well known for manufacturing high-quality plastic products. This is a fast-growing company, employing to more than 70 people.

Plastic products are quite popular and used by everyone, all over the world. These products are light and durable, chemically resistant and non-reactive to outside influences. Spicoly plastics products are not only high in quality but are also quite affordable. The company’s injection moulding machine ranges from 25 ton to 350 ton.

Products Offered by the Company:

1. Buckets:

Plastic buckets are an essential component and it is extensively used for a variety of purposes. The South African company Spicoly manufactures a large variety of plastic products like 1 litre tamper evident bucket, 1 litre Spicoly standard bucket, 1 litre paintainer, 2 litre tamper evident bucket, 2 litre Spicoly standard bucket, 2.5 litre tamper evident bucket and 12.5 litre rectangular bucket and many others.

2. Tubs with Clip on Lids:

Plastic tubs are usually used for food storage and home organization purposes. Spicoly offers a wide range of good quality tubs with clip on lids. A good quality tub with clip on lids is often useful in storing left-over and excess food. The containers are available at different sizes and the prize of the products is affordable.

3. Houseware Products:

Spicoly manufactures a large range of houseware products, available in a variety of designs. Some of their houseware products include the peg 20 pack, side plate items with various colours, picnic plate items, small and large salad bowls, and small bowls with lids, lunch boxes, spice shaker etc.

4. Toys:

Plastic toys are perfectly safe for children and they have a low-level toxicity. The relative risk of injury from the plastic toys is also low. You can make your little one smile by gifting them Spicoly toys. The Cape Town based company offers interesting range of toys at affordable prices. Some of their products include brain teaser puzzles, skillz ball, crayon tubs, plastic eggs and balloon sticks.

For further information please visit http://spicoly.co.za

About:

Operational from 2000, Spicoly Plastics CC is a South African company which offers top-quality plastic products to serve industries like agriculture, construction, engineering, plumbing, packaging and many others. They also specialize in manufacturing and distributing plastic injection and blow moulding products.

Contact:

8 Assegaai Road, Kraaifontein Industria

Cape Town, Western Cape, 7570, South Africa

Tel: 021 987 7201