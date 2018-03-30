Rudy’s Barbershop Moves to The Cloud With Zenoti

Zenoti enables Rudy’s to automate administrative tasks, improve salon level performance and better support corporate staff.

Bellevue, WA, March 30, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Pioneers of the modern barbershop experience, Rudy’s in-shop software solution wasn’t keeping pace with their growing business and customer experience.

With locations in six states and plans to continue expansion, Rudy’s had outgrown their desktop software solution. Enter Zenoti. Zenoti’s all-in-one cloud-based software solution offers the scalable foundation Rudy’s needs to take their network of barbershops to the next level.

By switching to Zenoti, Rudy’s is able to automate administrative tasks, improve salon level performance and better support corporate staff. Some key benefits of switching to Zenoti include:

A consolidated CRM that cleaned and collated the data from 27 individual desktop systems, allowing Rudy’s to deliver a convenient, highly-personalized experience for guests regardless of the location they visit.

An analytics solution for anytime access to complex views of business performance around customer loyalty, retention and more. Zenoti Analytics provides visual, tabular and dynamic reports and dashboards.

A mobile app for Rudy’s service providers, which motivates and supports staff with the ability to perform chair-side upgrades and look up guest notes, and provides on-the-go access to payroll, tips, commissions, schedules, performance against goals and more.

“Zenoti’s innovations are helping us grow and innovate Rudy’s business. Zenoti extends our promise of providing effortless style through our products and services with a tech solution that helps us deliver better, more seamless experiences to our customers,” said Brendon Lynch, CEO at Rudy’s Barbershop. “We look forward to further partnering with Zenoti to push our business into the forefront of mobile and analytical technologies.”

Dheeraj Koneru, vice president of sales at Zenoti, added: “It seems that at the heart of Rudy’s business is their ability to delight their customers with high quality and convenient services. We’re excited to work with Rudy’s and enhance their customer and staff experiences with a unique set of tools and services.”

About Zenoti

Zenoti provides an all-in-one, cloud-based software solution for the spa, salon and med spa industry. The Zenoti platform is engineered for reliability and scale, harnessing the power of enterprise-level technology for businesses of all sizes.

Zenoti powers thousands of spas and salons in over 50 countries. Zenoti allows users to seamlessly manage every aspect of the business in a comprehensive mobile solution: online appointment bookings, PoS, CRM, employee management, inventory management, built-in marketing programs and more. Zenoti helps clients streamline their systems and reduce costs, while simultaneously improving customer retention and spending.

To learn more about Zenoti, visit https://www.zenoti.com/.

About Rudy’s

For 25 years, Rudy’s has been the authority on effortless style. With 27 locations in six states, Rudy’s pioneered the modern barbershop movement and is redefining a new generation of beauty and grooming. Founded in Seattle by three friends, Rudy’s now offers an award-winning line of unisex beauty and grooming products in addition to its styling services.

To learn more about Rudy’s Barbershop, visit https://rudysbarbershop.com/

