Next-Generation Firewall Market Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles and Trends Forecast To 2022

The study indicates that Next-Generation Firewall is growing as the security threats are combating with kinds of threats that drives the market in North America Regions. Palo Alto offers protection to mobile security service extended with policy-based security to mobile devices. Whereas, some of the companies like Fortinet, FortiGate and among others offers a high-performance network security appliance that adds intrusion prevention, application control, and anti-malware.

The global The Next-Generation Firewall Market is expected to grow at USD $4.69 Billion by 2023, at 11.4% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

The Next-Generation Firewall delivers the security services such as firewall, intrusion prevention, and application control. The companies like Cisco Systems, WatchGurad and others are offering the great collection, enterprise-grade and best-in-class network security services to the organizations.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Next-Generation Firewall market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Where, North America is leading with the highest growth across the world, Europe region is chasing with high CAGR due to widely used in data center, enterprise, small business or home office in these regions. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is on the upsurge of next level growth in the Next-Generation Firewall market.

Key Players:

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (US),

• Fortinet, Inc. ( US),

• Barracuda Networks,

• Inc. (US),

• Juniper Networks,

• Inc. (US),

• Palo Alto Networks,

• Inc. (US),

• Forcepoint LLC (US),

• Zscaler, Inc. (U.S),

• WatchGuard Technologies,

• Inc. (US),

• Sophos Group Plc. (UK)

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (US).

Segments:

The global Next-Generation Firewall market has been segmented on the basis of security type, services, organization size, Solution, end users and region.

Next-Generation Firewall Market by Security Types:

• Firewall

• Unified Threat Management

• Network Security

• Identity-based security

• Others

Next-Generation Firewall Market by Services:

• Consulting Service

• System Integration

• Professional Service

• Managed Service

• Support and Maintenance

• Training and Education

• Others

Next-Generation Firewall Market by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Next-Generation Firewall Market by Solution:

• Cloud

• Virtual

• Hardware

• Others

Next-Generation Firewall Market by End-User:

• Telecommunication and IT

• Healthcare

• Retail and Wholesale

• Manufacturing

• Government and Defense

• BFSI

• Education

• Others

Next-Generation Firewall Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Rest of the World (ROW)

Intended Audience

• System Security

• Government agencies

• NGFW vendors

• Managed Security Service Providers

• Information Technology security agencies

• Next-Generation Firewall Agencies

• Network solution providers

• Independent software vendors

• Value-Added Resellers

• Cyber security vendors

• System integrators

• Technology Integrators

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKETS TRUCTURE:

1.3.1 GLOBAL NEXT-GENERATION FIREWALL MARKET: BY SECURITY TYPE

1.3.2 GLOBAL NEXT-GENERATION FIREWALL MARKET: BY SERVICES

1.3.3 GLOBAL NEXT-GENERATION FIREWALL MARKET: BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

1.3.4 GLOBAL NEXT-GENERATION FIREWALL MARKET: BY SOLUTION

1.3.5 GLOBAL NEXT-GENERATION FIREWALL MARKET: BY END USER

1.3.6 GLOBAL NEXT-GENERATION FIREWALL MARKET: BY REGION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH TYPE

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

Continue…

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 GLOBAL NEXT-GENERATION FIREWALL MARKET, BY SECURITY TYPE

TABLE 2 GLOBAL NEXT-GENERATION FIREWALL MARKET, BY SERVICES

TABLE 3 GLOBAL NEXT-GENERATION FIREWALL MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

Continue…

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

FIGURE 2 GLOBAL NEXT-GENERATION FIREWALL MARKET: BY SECURITY TYPE (%)

FIGURE 3 GLOBAL NEXT-GENERATION FIREWALL MARKET: BY SERVICES (%)

Continue…

