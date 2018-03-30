Medical Waste Management Market: Increasing Medical Waste Generation Is Fueling Market Growth

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global medical waste management market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the medical waste management services as well as new entrants planning to enter this market.

This research study analyzes the global market for medical waste management in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). For the research, 2016 has been considered as the base year and 2015 as the historical year, while all forecasts have been provided from 2017 to 2025. The global medical waste management market has been studied on the basis of nature of waste, waste types, waste generator types, and types of services provided by the players operating in the global medical waste management market. The global medical waste management market report comprises an elaborate executive summary that provides overall information about various segments of the market. The report provides a detailed competitive landscape, by major players operating in this market along with their shares (value %) of the global medical waste management market for 2016. The report also provides detail company profiles of emerging market players operating in the global medical waste management market.

The market overview section comprises impact factors such as key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities, affecting the demand for medical waste management services in the global market. These factors would aid the stakeholders in establishing a strong foothold in the global medical waste management market. Furthermore, the market overview section comprises key industry events, product overview, and market attractiveness analysis in the global medical waste management market. The market attractiveness analysis provides a graphical view comparing the growth and market dynamics in various segments and countries to identify the most attractive market.

The global medical waste management market has been segmented based on nature of waste, waste types, waste generator types, types of services provided by the players, and by geography. In terms of nature of waste the global medical waste management market has been segmented into non-hazardous medical waste and hazardous medical waste. In terms of waste types, the global medical waste management market is segmented into sharps, infectious & pathological waste, radioactive waste, pharmaceutical waste, and non-infectious waste. In terms of waste generator types, the market is divided into large quantity medical waste generators and mid & small quantity medical waste generators. The large quantity medical waste generators includes two subsegmnets such as hospitals and pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies. The hospitals segment is further classified into public hospitals and private hospitals. The mid & small quantity medical waste generators segment is categorized into clinics and physician’s offices, retail pharmacies, ambulatory surgical centers & long term care centers, laboratories, academic and research institutes, blood banks, and others (veterinary, mortuary and autopsy centers, home healthcare, military & government, nursing homes, tattoo parlor). The laboratories segment is further classified into pathological laboratories and diagnostic laboratories.

Geographically, the global medical waste management market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Moreover, analysis for the major countries comprising U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Israel, and GCC countries have also been provided in the report. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the medical waste management market in various regions has been provided in this section.

The report provides a detailed outline/blueprint of the medical waste management market globally that will assist new companies in establishing their presence and market players in expanding their market share in the market. The report concludes with the company profile section which includes company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments for market players.

Major players operating in the global medical waste management market includes CLEAN HARBORS, INC., Stericycle, Waste Management, Inc., Republic Services, Inc., Sharps Compliance, Inc., Veolia, Daniels Health, US Ecology, Inc., BioMedical Waste Solutions, LLC., and BWS Incorporated. The emerging players in the global medical waste management market includes ALBA Services GmbH & Co. KG, SUEZ, GRP & Associates, Inc., among others.

