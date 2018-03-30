Market Research on Retail E-commerce Packaging Market 2017 and Analysis to 2022

Global Retail E-commerce Packaging Market Information Report by Material (Protective Packaging, Corrugated Boxes, Security Envelopes, Tapes & Labels, Others), by Application (Electronics & Consumer goods, Apparel & Accessories, Home furnishing, Auto Parts, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Personal Care, Others) and By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World) – Forecast To 2022.

Market Synopsis of Global Retail E-commerce Packaging

Packaging is the technology enclosing the product for sale, storage or distribution. Latest development in the e-commerce market is cross-border online shopping. On-line shopping market is increasing continuously. It has revolutionized the shopping experience due to its attractive offers and desired product availability. Globally, Retail e-commerce packaging has been witnessing a strong growth over the last few years due to surge in electronic sector. However, factors such as government regulation for corrugated packaging and increase in environment safety are the major restraints for the market growth.

The Global Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market was valued at USD 14,584.2 million in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 21,669.7 million by 2022.

Regional Analysis of Global Retail E-commerce Packaging Market

Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of 33.4% in the global retail e-commerce packaging market in 2015, owing to increasing disposable income in countries such as Indonesia, China, South Korea, and India. Europe accounted for the second largest share in the global retail e-commerce packaging market in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period.

Key Players

International Paper Company (U.S.), Mondi Group (South Africa), DS Smith Plc. (U.K.), Packaging Corporation of America. (U.S.), Rengo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Klabin S.A. (Brazil), Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd (Japan), Georgia-Pacific LLC (U.S.), Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia), and Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland) are some of the leading players operating in this market.

