Market Research on Bubble Wrap Packaging Market 2018 and Analysis to 2022

Global Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Information by Material (Polyethylene, Kraft Paper, Aluminum Foil, and others), By Product (Bubble rolls, Bubble Bag, Bubble Mailers, and others), By Application (Automotive, Pharmaceutical, E-Commerce, Electronics, and others) and By Region – Forecast To 2022

Market Synopsis of Bubble Wrap Packaging Market

Bubble wrap packaging is majorly a form of protective packaging which is composed of a two-layer polyethylene film, entrapped with air inside to form a bubble.

The major driver for the growth of the bubble wrap packaging market is the continuous growth of the online shopping market. Rapid growth in the electronic sector and the increase in adoption of online payment systems is ultimately driving the demand of the bubble wrap packaging. Most of the consumers as well as manufacturers today are concerned about the impact of packaging on the environment due to the rising awareness of environment protection. This raising awareness for use of biodegradable bubble wrap is also driving the growth of the market.

The bubble wrap packaging market is expected to reach a market size of USD 10.73 Billion by the end of 2023. The market is expected to grow with 7.04% CAGR.

Regional Analysis of Global Bubble Wrap Packaging Market

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region for the bubble wrap packaging market owing to rising disposable incomes and the booming ecommerce industry. The protective packaging market in developing countries such as China and India are estimated to grow at a high rate in the forecast period. The region is expected to grow with 7.45% CAGR.

Key Players

The key players of global bubble wrap packaging market report include Sealed Air Corporation (North Carolina), Veritiv Corporation (Georgia), Pregis Corporation (U.S.), Tarheel Paper & Supply Company (U.S.), Jiffy Packaging Co. (U.K.), iVEX Protective Packaging Inc.(U.S.), Barton Jones Packaging Ltd (U.S.), Automated Packaging System (U.S.), Abco Kovex Ltd (Ireland), Future Packaging and Machinery (PTY) Ltd (Johannesburg) and others.

