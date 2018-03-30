Internet of Things Technology(IoT) Market: Surging Demand for Data Privacy to Propel Growth

The global industrial Internet of things market delivers a complete analysis of industrial connected devices and machines used for various applications by end-users depending upon their uses

Objectives of the Study :

• The report offers an in-depth study of the market (drivers, restraints, growth) opportunities. With the help of these factors, the analysts have identified various trends prominent in the industry which are anticipated to influence the market growth during the forecast period.

• It includes a complete coverage of the technological and underlying economic factors influencing the IIoT market growth.

• It provides the competitive details of key players in the industrial Internet of Things market in order to highlight the race scenario.

• The report also delivers a complete competitive analysis of the key players in this market and identifies several business strategies adopted by these companies.

• The study explains the penetration within each market segment globally, and how these segments have enhanced the growth of the market globally.

• The market is segmented into solution, services, and platform. The solution includes remote monitoring, analytics, data management, security solutions and others

Market Scenario :

The market is being bifurcated into connectivity management, application management and device management. On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into manufacturing, healthcare, oil & gas, Energy & Power, logistics & transport and agriculture. The major factors that are anticipated to drive the industrial internet of things market are the technological advancements taking place in semiconductor and electronics devices, rise in the usage of cloud computing platform and fall of cost of automation systems.

Geographically, the industrial Internet of things market has been bifurcated into five regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2017 to 2025. Additionally the CAGR (%) for the forecasted period 2017 to 2025.

Global Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) Market Key Players:

The major companies that provide Internet Of Things (IIoT) include:

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• ARM Ltd.

• General Electric.

• Intel Corporation.

• ABB.

• Huawei Technology Co Ltd.

• NEC Corporation.

• Siemens AG.

• Robert Bosch.

Market Segments:

Global industrial Internet of Things market is bifurcated into component, end-user and geography. on the basis of component, the market is segmented into solution. services, and platform. The solution includes remote monitoring, analytics, data management, security solutions and others. The Services segment is categorized into managed and professional. Based on platform, the market is being bifurcated into connectivity management, application management and device management. On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into manufacturing, healthcare, oil & gas, Energy & Power, logistics & transport and agriculture.

The major factors that are anticipated to drive the industrial internet of things market are the technological advancements taking place in semiconductor and electronics devices, rise in the usage of cloud computing platform and fall of cost of automation systems.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

• Private Internet of Things

• Public Internet of Things

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Internet of Things for each application, including:

• Industrial

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Other

Based on regions, the global Internet Of Things (IIoT) is segmented into

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• Latin America.

