Immense Opportunities in the Indian Market for Processed Pomegranate Products

“With India being leading producers of pomegranate and growing awareness in the people about health benefits of pomegranate, the opportunities for processed pomegranate products are immense”, says RNCOS

India, is the largest producer of pomegranates in the world, however, the popularity of the fruit as table fruit is limited. But there are very few processed or value added products of pomegranate. As a result, there are great opportunities for value added products owing to the enormous health benefits of Pomegranate.

The awareness of the Indian middle class population about the health benefits of the fruits and the increasing disposable income is expected to boost the market for value added products for fruits. With the increasing number of women in the workforce, there is a growing need of quick nutritious food.

The latest research report by RNCOS “Opportunity Assessment for Processed Pomegranate Products” in India provides a comprehensive analysis of the opportunities of the processed products from pomegranate and extracts. The report discuses all the possible products which can be derived from the different parts of pomegranate plant, i.e., fruit, bark, leaves etc. Products can be divided into value added products and bioactive products.

Value added products of Pomegranate are segmented into include primary products, secondary products and tertiary products. Fresh juice and arils comprise the primary products while Fruit concentrate, Syrup and Jelly, Pomegranate jam, and Anardana constitute the secondary products. Tertiary product is wine.

Bioactive products include various classes of Sterols and Steriods, Tocopherols, Conjugated and Non conjugated fatty acid, Triglercides, Anthocyanin, Flavanols & Flavanos, Hydroxybenzoic Acid and others. Bioactive compounds are widely used owing to their medicinal benefits for treatment of diseases. These compounds are believed to be helpful in the cure of chronic or incurable diseases such as arthritis, initial cancer stage or diabetes.

The Government is also encouraging the food processing industry by various short term and long term loans which is expected to encourage more small and middle scale players to enter the market.

