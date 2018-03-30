Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth through 2024

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Wave and Tidal Energy Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2024” offers a clear insight about the Wave and Tidal Energy Market assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter for Wave and Tidal Energy Market in the near future.

According to the report, the global wave and tidal energy market was valued at US$ 497.7 Mn in 2014 and is anticipated to reach US$ 11345.0 Mn in 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2016 to 2024.

When harnessed effectively, ocean could prove to be one of the largest reserves of clean and sustainable energy. Wave and tidal energy are the two major forms of harnessing ocean energy. These have significantly different market dynamics. Tidal energy can be broadly segmented into tidal stream and tidal range energy. Tidal range power plants entail construction of tidal barrages. This is a mature form of energy generation technology. Commissioned in 2011, the Sihwa Lake Tidal Power Station with 254 MW capacity in South Korea replaced France’s Rance Tidal Power Station as the largest tidal power plant in the world. Tidal stream power plants are a relatively new technology with ample scope for development. Wave energy is a relatively new concept. The two sectors are likely to experience significant market growth in terms of installed capacity and investments in the near future.

Currently, over 200 companies operate in the wave and tidal energy sector. Most of these players are extensively involved in the business of development of energy converter technology. Wave and tidal stream technologies have significant potential of reaping benefits of economies of scale. Large-scale commercial array deployments of wave and tidal power plants are projected to be followed by massive cost reductions. Strong development of the offshore wind energy sector in several countries can contribute significantly to cost reduction potential of wave and tidal energy. The path from prototype testing and project demonstration to large-scale commercial project construction is a long one. Constant financial and policy support from local governments is imperative for technology developers for brisk commercialization of their energy converter devices. Currently, the industry structure is fragmented. It is difficult to ascertain if the industry would consolidate in the near future. However, establishment of special purpose project companies and strategic alliances would be imperative for small technology developers to invest in projects across the world.

Major developments in wave and tidal stream plants are expected to take place in Europe. On the other hand, South Korea is estimated to grow the fastest in terms of tidal barrage operations. Wave energy development in Asia Pacific would be concentrated in Australia. Currently, only tidal barrages are capable of generating returns on investments through the sale of electricity. Tidal stream and wave power plants are still not capable of generating power at grid parity levels. Commercialization of technology is the need of the hour for this sector. Otherwise, it would be difficult for project developers to sign long-term power sale contracts. Reduction in costs would become a necessity as the sector shifts from grant financing to private equity and debt financing.

Wave and tidal power plant technologies are likely to experience significant changes in terms of individual market share from 2014 to 2024. The technology development is still in the initial phase for both wave and tidal energy. This leaves ample scope for new players to enter the market by introducing new and advanced technologies. Detailed cost breakdown analysis of wave and tidal energy plants has been provided in the study. Cost projections of individual cost components have been done for the forecast period, supported by qualitative analysis. Major players in the wave and tidal energy business have been profiled in the study to identify market penetration strategies and winning imperatives for them.

Key players in the global wave and tidal energy market include Pelamis Wave Power Ltd., Carnegie Wave Energy Ltd., Ocean Power Technologies, Inc., Ocean Renewable Power Company LLC, Tenax Energy, AquaGen Technologies, Atlantis Resources Ltd., S.D.E. Energy Ltd. (WERPO Wave Energy), Marine Current Turbines Ltd., and Aquamarine Power Ltd. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial revenues (on availability), business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. The global wave and tidal energy market has been segmented as follows:

Wave and Tidal Energy Market: Type analysis

Wave energy

Tidal energy

Wave and Tidal Energy Market: Geography analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Scotland

France

Norway

Russia

Others

Asia Pacific

South Korea

Australia

China

Others

Rest of the World

South Africa

Ghana

Others

