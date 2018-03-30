Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Insights Covering Market Dynamics and Competitive Scenario through 2024

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2024” offers a clear insight about the Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter for Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market in the near future.

Around 40% of the total market was held by the top five players within the global in learning management systems (LMS) market. The names of these players are SAP SE, SkillSoft Limited, Oracle, Saba Software, and Cornerstone OnDemand. players within the market are not only offering a wide range of innovative learning solutions but are actively focused on developing a strong customer base expansion of the capabilities. One of the key strategies adopted by key players within the market is to up their returns on investments made on employee training and development receive considerable business results.

global learning management system market is anticipated to be worth US$18.8 bn by 2024. On the basis of user group, it is anticipated that education and corporate sectors will be the two segments that will witness promising growth in the years to come. The emphasis on online corporate trainings and orientation programs by companies so as to develop and train their employees will be a key factor boosting the growth of the corporate sector segment. Similarly, growing awareness regarding the importance of education in developing nations as well as government initiatives for providing good quality training and education so as to bring about the progress of the nation will drive the growth of the education segment within the global learning management system market.

Hosted Deployment Witnessing Higher Traction

On the basis of deployment, the on-premise segment has been leading on account of the rising adoption of learning management systems by large enterprises. In the years to come however, this trend is expected to change and the lead author of this report states that the hosted deployment sector will emerge as the leading segment. The rising adoption of LMS by both small and medium enterprises on account of the cost benefits of hosted deployment as compared to on-premise deployment. By geography, North America has been leading in the market. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Use of Analytics in Education and Businesses Boding Well for Learning Management Systems Market

One of the key factors boosting the growth of the global learning management system is the rising focus on learning tools of late, which are data-driven. There is a rising use of analytics in education as well as business in order to facilitate better decision-making and this is expected to feel the adoption of learning management systems. Digital training programs in order to develop the staff as well as for evaluating the working staff have become extremely common in the corporate world and this is also a driving force for the growth of the market.

Need to Improve Performance of Employees Pushing Demand for Learning Management Systems

Large organizations and even the small and medium enterprises have given up conventional methods of learning and adopting innovation and advanced technology in order to improve the performance of the employees through effective and efficient learning solutions. In the educational sector, analytical practices are being used extensively for helping students to develop reports as well as learn in a more improved manner. Also, the growing use of smart devices is anticipated to create a favourable environment for learning management systems. in addition to this, these systems reduce learning and development costs which works in favour of the learners. All these factors are driving the adoption of learning management systems.

Learning Management Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the LMS market, positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, solutions/services offered, focus on research and development, and key recent developments. Furthermore, global market share of the major players are estimated depending on the revenue generated from LMS in 2015. The comprehensive LMS market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the LMS market’s growth.

The major companies profiled in LMS market study include ACS Technologies Group, Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc., IST AB, IBM Corporation, McGraw-Hill Education, Oracle Corporation, Saba Software, Inc., SAP SE, Skillsoft Limited, Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Instructure, Inc. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The Learning Management System market is segmented as below:

Learning Management Systems Market

By Deployment

On-premise

Hosted

By Module

Administration

Content Delivery and Management

Progress Management

Interaction and Integration Technologies

User Management

Others

By User Group

Education

Kindergarten

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate

