Global Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2020

Global dissolved gas analyzer market, which stood at US$277.0 mn in 2013, is anticipated to reach US$538.3 mn in 2020, exhibiting a promising CAGR of 11.70% between 2014 and 2020. The report is titled “Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market – Global Industry Analysis Size Share Power transformers and oilfield equipment often generate dissolved gases with complex chemical components and significant amounts of hydrocarbons. These gases are generated during power transformer operations and they get dissolved in the mineral oils used by the transformers. To identify the level of gas generated by these equipment, dissolved gas analyzers are used. Dissolved gas analysis helps diagnose the presence of these gases, thereby revealing the probability and nature of faults in power transformers.

The demand for dissolved gas analysis has increased over the years as a part of the monitoring process of power transformers. This rise in demand is fuelled by several factors such as growing awareness regarding the fault probability of high voltage transformers and the high cost of replacing depreciating transformers. Using dissolved gas analyzers enables companies to detect faults in the power transformers deployed at an early stage. Such early diagnosis allows companies to deploy maintenance programs to repair and prevent faults and extend the longevity of power transformers.

Policies adopted by governments around the world also play a critical role in determining the future of the global dissolved gas analyzer market. For instance, with stringent safety and efficiency regulations being imposed, the majority of power transformer users are left with no option but to adopt dissolved gas analysis. Furthermore, in emerging economies such as India, China, and Indonesia, governments are increasingly investing in infrastructure projects to extend the power capacity of transformers to meet the mounting electricity needs. Hence, emerging economies are likely to deploy dissolved gas analyzers in their power transformers to ensure early diagnosis of their faults and ensure better safety.

The report also provides a breakdown and assessment of various factors impacting the market growth, which are suitably described as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. These factors determine various existing trends and their impact on market growth. Overall, the report includes a holistic analysis of the global dissolved gas analyzer market, and provides an estimate of growth for the period 2014 to 2020, keeping in mind the various factors affecting the market.

Some of the leading players in the market are LumaSense Technologies Inc. (US), Weidmann (US), General Electric (US), Morgan Schaffer Corporation (Canada), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Doble Engineering (US), Gatron GmbH (Germany), OELCHECK GmbH (Germany), SD Myers, Inc. (US), Qualitrol Company LLC (US) EMH Energy-Messtechnik GmbH (Germany), and Sieyuan Electric Co. (China) among others.

The report segments the global dissolved gas analyzer market as:

Dissolved gas analyzer market, by extraction type

Vacuum extraction or rack method

Head space extraction

Stripper column method

Others (multiple gas extractor)

Dissolved gas analyzer market, by analysis type

Smoke alarms

Early warning DGA monitoring

Comprehensive DGA monitoring

Laboratory services

Database software

Portable DGA devices

Dissolved gas analyzer market, by power rating:

100 MVA – 500 MVA

501 MVA – 800 MVA

801 MVA – 1200 MVA

