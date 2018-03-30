Data Recovery Software Market Analysis, Demand, Revenue Status, Growth & Forecast by 2023

Data Recovery Software Market – Overview

Data recovery software helps in retrieving the deleted, corrupted or inaccessible data from a stored device. The software is mostly used by IT professionals to recover the data from physical storage devices and cloud storage, by referring and accessing the file structures. The data recovery process depends on the type of device in which the data is stored. The files present in hardware devices can be restored within the device itself, whereas the data from servers involve a set of complex processes. Major key players in this market are offering back-up as a service model to the commercial customers. The recovery process undergoes the creation of duplicate data on various servers to safeguard business continuity in case of natural or man-made disasters.

In February 2016, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, a global service provider of IT and technology solutions, acquired Trilead, a Switzerland based software company. The company is specialized in backup and recovery services that help to virtually recover the data. The acquisition helped HPE by enhancing their current back-up and recovery services by increasing the storage capacity of data virtually through Trilead’s different versions of the software.

The high dependence of organizations on cloud storage services is the major factor for growth in the data recovery software market. Whereas, the high deployment costs of this software are restraining the market growth. The rise in usage of computers and other storage devices among enterprises and households, improving technological advancements are supporting the growth of data recovery software market.

Segmentation

The global data recovery software market is segmented into component, deployment, application, platform, industry, and region. On the basis of component, the market is further classified into software and services. The software can be further segmented into data replication, data reduction, and data retention. The services can be further classified into professional and managed services. The data recovery software can be deployed on-cloud and on-premise. The applications can be further classified into commercial and personal. On the basis of the platform, the segment is further classified into Windows, Linux, Mac, and others. The data recovery software can be deployed in various industries like BFSI, healthcare, retail, media & entertainment, IT & Telecommunications and many others.

The Global Data Recovery Software Market is estimated to reach USD 13 billion at CAGR 12% through the forecast period 2023.

Regional Analysis

The global data recovery software market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America holds a major market share for global data recovery software market and is expected to continue through the forecast period. The presence of key players in the region and adoption of advanced technologies in recovery solutions are supporting the market growth. Availability of reliable backup and recovery software in the region are supporting the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to show high growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is primarily driven by adoption of recovery software in sectors like BFSI and IT to backup and protect their important data. The rise of various start-ups in the region results in the addition of data thereby requiring backup facilities which are fuelling the market.

Some of the major players in the global data recovery software market are Oracle Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Commvault (U.S.), Veritas Technologies LLC (U.S.), NetApp, Inc.(U.S.), Acronis International GmbH (Switzerland) and others.

Some of the key innovators are Unitrends Inc. (U.S.), Veeam Software (Switzerland), Actifio (U.S.), Altaro (U.S.), Micro Focus International plc. (U.K), StorageCraft Technology Corporation (U.S.), Infrascale Inc. (U.S.), Carbonite, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

