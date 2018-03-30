Calm Lip Balm launches new CBD infused line of topical skin care

Calm CBD Lip Balm reduces dryness while inducing positivity.

Trenton, NJ, March 30, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Calm Lip Balm, the independently-owned and operated U.S. company located in Trenton, NJ that manufactures all natural, hemp-infused CBD lip balms and topicals, sources and manufactures entirely in the USA using domestic hemp from Colorado. Named and styled after the desired calming effect brought about by consuming CBD, Calm Lip Balm users appreciate the ability to both heal their dry, chapped skin while nurturing their soul and nervous systems. Calm Lip Balm offers readily available Omega-3, Omega-6 and Vitamins A, E, D, & B-12 easily absorbed through the skin. Customers greatly appreciate the no-hassle money back guarantee and stellar customer service the company offers with each purchase.

The founder, Jason was first seriously introduced to medicinal cannabis through his (at the time) 96 year old grandmother whom was using it to treat an advanced form of dementia, among other things. Having realized the healing power of this little plant and his desire to work with his hands, Calm Lip Balm was born.

Calm Lip Balm is available now on-line @ www.calmlipbalm.com

