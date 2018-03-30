Biostimulants Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecasts (2017–2022)

Plant biostimulant means a material which contains substance(s) or microorganisms whose function when applied to plants or the rhizosphere is to stimulate natural processes to benefit nutrient uptake, nutrient efficiency, and tolerance to abiotic stress and/or crop quality, independently of its nutrient content. According to findings from research and advisory services, the use of plant Biostimulants and agronomic fertilizer additives in agriculture offers significant opportunity for farmers. Improved root and shoot growth, better stress, resistance, better root growth potential, improvement of nutrient uptakes, and reduction in nitrogen levels of fertilization are some of the possibilities that these compounds connote to sustainable agriculture. Biostimulant is an organic substance that considerably impacts plant health. Plant hormones, micro-organisms, trace elements and enzymes are combined in the customized fashion to make Biostimulants.They increase nutrient availability, metabolism, and boost the production of chlorophyll and antioxidants. The Global Biostimulants Market was worth USD 1,603.9 million in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 11.92%, to reach USD 3,092.8 million by 2022.

The Biostimulants market is demanding attention among broad-acre crops to improve the crop productivity due to different stress conditions like intense heat, drought, salinity, or floods, also the expansion of the organic food industry, easy availability, and eco-friendly nature of Biostimulants. Aspects of raw material availability, broadening uses in row crops such as cereals and oilseeds for their efficient stress response mechanism will be an impetus to the Biostimulants market. Increase in the government support, in the form of subsidies will be one of the major opportunities for further growth of the Biostimulants market. Regular deviations in climate due to global warming have resulted in instability in yields of several foods and cash crops. As has led to a growing predilection towards the Biostimulants by farmers. The product is the combination of enzymes, microorganisms, and trace elements which are applied in small quantities to promote crop growth. Lack of awareness among the farmers in the developing countries and high R&D costs involved in this field are hindering the growth of the market.

The Global Biostimulants market is segmented based on Active Ingredients, Application, and Crop Type. The market for Biostimulants, on the basis of Active Ingredients, is classified into Fulvic Acid, Protein Hydrolysates, Seaweed Extracts, Amino Acid, Humic Acid, and Others. In this segment, humic acids and fulvic acids lead the global market for Biostimulants, accounting for more than 30% of the global market. However, seaweed extract is projected to be the fastest-growing segment due to the increasing demand from North American and European countries.

On the basis of Application, the global Biostimulants market is segmented into Seed, Foliar, and Soil. The foliar technique of application is the most favored for biostimulant supply, as it delivers ingredients in a much more direct manner when compared to the others. On the basis of Crop Type, the global Biostimulants market is segmented into Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Oilseeds, Turfs & Ornaments, and Others. Cereals & Oilseeds lead the global market on the basis of Crop Type and this trend is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

The market has also been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Europe has been leading the global Biostimulants market followed by North America on account of rapid development of innovative Biostimulants and huge investments in R&D. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional market due to rising awareness and preferences for Biostimulants. Growing demand for Biostimulants in countries such as Brazil and Mexico is anticipated to offer huge growth prospect for the market in the Latin America region.

Important strategies such as product expansions and investments have been implemented by the key players in the Biostimulants industry. These companies are improving their capabilities by diversifying their commercial operations across the high-growth markets with efficient distribution systems. The major companies dominating the global Biostimulants market are BASF SE, Biostadt India Limited, Valagro SpA, Novozymes A/S, Biolchim SpA, Isagro SpA, and Koppert B.V.

