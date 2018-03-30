The 18th International Conference on Neurology and Neurological Disorders is slated to hold from August 23 to 25, 2018 in Paris, France. Neurology Conference will be organized around the theme “Scientific Quest to Enhance the Fascinating & Mystified Neurons”.

Neurology 2018 invites participants, moderators, and exhibitors from everywhere throughout the world to Paris, France.

Why to attend??

The 18th International Conference on Neurology and Neurological Disorders is a unique forum to bring together worldwide distinguished academics in the field of neuroscience and neurology, Brain researchers, public health professionals, scientists, academic scientists, industry researchers, scholars to exchange about state of the art research and technologies. The aim of this conference is to stimulate new ideas for treatment that will be beneficial across the spectrum of Neurology Disorders.

Target Audience:

Directors, Neurologist, Neurosurgeons, Psychiatrist, Head of the department, Professors and Students from academia and researchers in the field of Neurosciences.

Speaker benefits:

• All accepted abstracts will be published in the respective supporting Journals.

• Each abstract will receive a DOI provided by Cross Ref.

• Certification by the organizing committee.

• Global Exposure of your research.

• Networking with experts across the globe.

Conference Highlights:

Neurology

Autonomic Neurology

Behavioural Neurology

Neurological Disorders

Neurodegenerative disorder

Clinical Neurophysiology or Neurophysiology

Cognitive Neurology

Computational Neurology

Geriatric Neurology

Neurosurgery

Neural Development Developmental

Neurogenetics

Neural Engineering

Neuroimaging

Neuroimmunology

Neurosurgery

Neuropsychiatry

Neuro oncology

Paediatric Neurology

Central Nervous System

Neurological nursing

Recent research

Venue:

Paris, France

Holiday Inn Paris – Marne La Vallée | 2 boulevard du Levant, 93160 Noisy-le-grand