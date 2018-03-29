Universal Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market SWOT Analysis, Key Development Areas, Financial Overview and Forecasts Till 2022

The International Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market is in the growing stage with several international players operating in the Alzheimer’s disease treatment market. According to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the global prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease will triple among elderly patients, and the prevalence increases to 13.8 million by 2050. Several drug molecules lost patents and few more expected lose patents in near future, which is expected to crate market opportunity for generic players.

The Global Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market is expected to reach USD 12 billion by the end of the forecasted period growing at a CAGR of 10%. The Worldwide Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market is relied upon to develop at a huge CAGR because of increment in the predominance of Alzheimer’s disease. As per World Health Organization, heightening of the geriatric populace prompts increment in Alzheimer’s malady cases, which thusly influence the Alzheimer’s ailment treatment showcase decidedly finished the conjecture time frame. Aside from this, increment in social insurance spending and R&D interests in the worldwide Alzheimer’s exploration, termination of licenses, and passage of new generics into the market anticipated that would fuel the development of Alzheimer’s disease treatment market. Essentially, the disclosure of new infection altering medications, and nearness of tremendous last-organize pipeline drugs anticipated that would support the development of Alzheimer’s industry over the estimated time frame.

The Global Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Key Players:

The major participants of this market are: Eli Lilly and Company (UK), TauRx (Republic of Singapore), Alector LLC (US), Accera, Inc. (US), Treventis Corporation (US), Neuro-Bio Ltd (UK), Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (US) and others.

Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Segments:

Global Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, late-onset Alzheimer’s disease, familial Alzheimer’s disease and more. On the basis of diagnostic tests; the market is segmented into genetic testing, neurological exam, mini-mental state exam (MMSE), brain imaging and others. On the basis of end users; the market is segmented into clinics, hospitals, diagnostic centers and others.

Global Alzheimer’s disease Diagnostic Market Overview:

The Global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market has been evaluated as a growing market and it is expected that the market will touch high growth figures in future. Factors such rising efforts on research and development by the players to treat Alzheimer’s disease and the introduction of the blockbuster drugs into the market to cure the disease will drive the growth of the market. The global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market is expected to grow with CAGR of ~10% during the forecasted period.

Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Regional Analysis:

Depending on geographic region, Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic market is segmented into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally North America is the largest market for Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic as they deploy the most advanced techniques and increasing demand for the cost effective products. Europe is the second-largest market for Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic. Asia pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic market due to increasing spending on healthcare infrastructure and acceptance of the advanced products in this region.

