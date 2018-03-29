Smart Lighting Market to reach a market size of $20.3 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Smart Lighting Market, published by KBV research, the Global Smart Lighting Market size is expected to reach $20.3 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 20.7% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Digital Addressable Lighting Interface market holds the largest market share in Global Smart Lighting Market by Wired Communication Technology in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Power-Line Communication market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Power Over Ethernet market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.6% during (2017 – 2023).
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Honeywell International, Inc. and General Electric (GE) are the forerunners in the Smart Lighting market.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Smart Lighting Market
Smart Lighting Market Size
The Hardware market holds the largest market share in Global Smart Lighting Market by Component in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Services market would garner market size of $3,668.9 million by 2023.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The Europe market holds the largest market share in by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.4 % during the forecast period in Global Smart Lighting in Commercial Market by Region. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Smart Lighting in Industrial Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Smart Lighting in Highways & Roadways Market.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Smart Lighting Market have been discussed in the report with the competitive analysis and elaborated company profiles of Cree, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Lighting), Honeywell International, Inc., Wipro Limited (Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting), Acuity Brands, Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc., Legrand S.A., General Electric, Osram Licht AG, and Streetlight.Vision.
Global Smart Lighting Market Size Segmentation
By Communication Technology
Wired
Digital Addressable Lighting Interface
Power-Line Communication
Power Over Ethernet
Others
Wireless
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
Zigbee
Enocean
Others
By Component
Hardware
Lights & Luminaires
Lighting Controls
LED Drivers & Ballasts
Sensors
Switches & Dimmers
Relay Units
Gateways
Software
Services
By Application
Commercial
Industrial
Highways & Roadways
Public Places
Residential
Others
By Geography
North America Smart Lighting Market Size
US Smart Lighting Market Size
Canada Smart Lighting Market Size
Mexico Smart Lighting Market Size
Rest of Global Smart Lighting Market Size
Europe Smart Lighting Market
Germany Smart Lighting Market
UK Smart Lighting Market
France Smart Lighting Market
Russia Smart Lighting Market
Spain Smart Lighting Market
Italy Smart Lighting Market
Rest of Europe Smart Lighting Market
Asia Pacific Smart Lighting Market
China Smart Lighting Market
Japan Smart Lighting Market
India Smart Lighting Market
South Korea Smart Lighting Market
Singapore Smart Lighting Market
Malaysia Smart Lighting Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Lighting Market
LAMEA Smart Lighting Market
Brazil Smart Lighting Market
Argentina Smart Lighting Market
UAE Smart Lighting Market
Saudi Arabia Smart Lighting Market
South Africa Smart Lighting Market
Nigeria Smart Lighting Market
Rest of LAMEA Smart Lighting Market
Companies Profiled
Cree, Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Lighting)
Honeywell International, Inc.
Wipro Limited (Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting)
Acuity Brands, Inc.
Eaton Corporation Plc.
Legrand S.A.
General Electric
Osram Licht AG
Vision
