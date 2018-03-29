Sax LLP Subsidiary, Sax Wealth Advisors (SWA) Acquires The GM Financial Group

Clifton-based wealth management firm, Sax Wealth Advisors (SWA), has acquired another New Jersey wealth management firm, The GM Financial Group, LLC. The addition of The GM Financial Group’s approximately $140 million of assets under management (AUM) brought Sax Wealth Advisors to $875 million of assets under management and $160 million of assets under advisement through 401(k) plans for over $1 billion in collective assets under management.

Sax LLP has announced the acquisition of Pennington-based The GM Financial Group, LLC by its subsidiary Sax Wealth Advisors (SWA). According to a statement posted on Sax LLP’s website, the combined fee-only firm will continue their mutual tradition of academic, research-based investment philosophy, and client-focused approach to the accumulation and preservation of wealth and estate planning. Incidentally, SWA will maintain a Mercer County presence, led by The GM Financial Group Founder Guy McPhail, CFP, CPA, PFS. The newly expanded firm will now include 3 Partners, 4 Wealth Advisors, 2 Portfolio Advisors, and 2 members of the Client Service Team. SWA will continue to offer individual wealth management, financial and estate planning, retirement planning and corporate benefit plan oversight, built on the principles of broad global diversification.

Partner-in-Charge of Sax Wealth Advisors, Kyle Stawicki stated that his company shared the same investment philosophies and commitment to personal financial planning with The GM Financial Group. Stawicki added that GM’s 30-plus years of experience will lend itself to enhancing a strong foundation of individual and corporate wealth management solutions. Guy McPhail, the President and Founder of The GM Financial Group shared his belief that this acquisition will strengthen his company’s inherent objectives of providing customized programs and maintaining an emphasis on client relations. Further company information can be found at https://plus.google.com/b/115802868791237517790/115802868791237517790?hl

About Sax Wealth Advisors

Sax Wealth Advisors is an independent registered investment advisory firm with offices in Clifton, NJ, Fair Lawn, NJ, Pennington, NJ and New York City. Sax Wealth Advisors (SWA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of accounting and consultancy firm Sax LLP. For more than 60 years, Sax LLP has been offering industry-specific expertise, comprehensive service offerings, and client-centric results. Sax LLP is a multi-disciplinary accounting, tax and advisory firm serving the needs of privately held companies, family-owned businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. The company is committed to being its clients’ most valued advisor by understanding their vision and providing solutions that exceed expectations to assure their success. Reviews concerning the company can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Sax+LLP/@40.871714,-74.1904212,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x20a1f6dd214631d6!8m2!3d40.871714!4d-74.1882325?hl=en

Contact:

Margaret Henn

Company: Sax LLP

Email: info@saxllp.com

Website: https://www.saxllp.com/

LOCATION: CLIFTON, NJ

Address: 855 Valley Road, Clifton, NJ 07013

Phone: 973-472-6250

Fax: 973-472-7172