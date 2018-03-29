Rasdale Stamp Company Releases The Final Details Of Its February Public Auction

Rasdale Stamp Company, a philatelic auction house operating in the state of Illinois, has uploaded details of Public Auction #435 on its website. According to the company, pre-auction bidding ended on February 16, 2018 at 7:00 pm (New York time) and the live auction took place on February 17 & 18, 2018 staring from 10:00 am (New York time) each day.

Rasdale Stamp Company posted a comprehensive statement on its website detailing all the relevant details of the auction. Dubbed as Public Auction #435 on the company’s website, the stamp sale was held in the company’s auction gallery at 37 Chestnut Ave., Westmont-IL 60559. The auction featured a total of 1,746 lots, which is a bit lower than the 1,918 lots realized in the end-of-year Public Auction #434 held on November 27. For this auction, lots were available for viewing in the company’s auction gallery as follows; Saturday February 10th, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Monday-Friday February 12th-16th; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Opening bid were posted on the company’s website, www.RasdaleStamps.com and updated until Friday February 16th. Bids were also accepted by mail, fax, and email until 6:00 pm (CST) on Friday, February 16th. Live bidding takes place at 9:00 am (CST) on Saturday, February 17th for Session One and Sunday, February 18th for Session Two.

Rasdale Stamp Company has posted all details of its 435th public auction on its website. Session One of the auction featured Lots 1-541, which included Supplies and Literature, Coins and Currency, United States Postage, Miscellaneous Collectables, Picture Postcards, and United States & Foreign Collections, Accumulations, and Stocks. Session Two featured Lots 1,000-1,746. For any questions regarding further information of any lot, please contact the company’s office. Company details can be found at https://goo.gl/ZuXkL2

About Us

Founded over 85 years ago in Elsie Michigan, Rasdale Stamp Company is a third generation stamp house operating from Westmont, Illinois. The company prides itself in professionalism and credits its unparalleled success to its founding values of trust, respect, and fairness. The company and its management belong to the following regional and national stamp organizations: the American Topical Association, Florida Stamp Dealers Association, Southwest Collectors Club, Ann Arbor Collectors Club, and the American Philatelic Society among many others. Reviews of the stamp auction house can be found at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rasdale+Stamp+Company/@41.816317,-87.9773567,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x4f0ef1314e1483cc!8m2!3d41.816317!4d-87.975168?hl=en

Contact:

Kim Kellermann

Company: Rasdale Stamp Company

Address: 35 Chestnut Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559

Phone: (630) 794-9900

Fax: (630) 794-9958

Email: info@rasdalestamps.com

Website: https://www.rasdalestamps.com/