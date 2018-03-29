Output Factory Server for Adobe InDesign Improves File Queue Management

Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory Server 2.0.14, a maintenance update to company’s output workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory automates printing and exporting from InDesign by processing files from hot folders. The app can serve unlimited users and offers layer versioning, preflighting, FTP delivery and more. The new version introduces background processing, improves file queue management, and fixes an issue related to exporting InDesign spreads as TIFF files.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory Server 2.0.14, a maintenance update to company’s output automation tool for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactoryServer.php). Developed originally for a major magazine publisher in the United States to free up their operator computers from outputting InDesign files, the software automates InDesign workflow by processing files from watched hot folders.

The new version introduces the following new abilities and improvements:

-Output Factory Server now performs most of its operations in the background, which fixes the issue of unresponsive UI during processing on macOS High Sierra.

-Users can now click the Stop button to abort hot folder watching and remove any pending files from the queue without interrupting the current InDesign file processing.

-Users can now insert specific text from InDesign layout in the variable names of output files in combination with layer versioning.

-Fixed an issue in which some advanced file naming options could not be used in combination with layer versioning.

-Fixed an issue in which blank files could be created when exporting InDesign spreads as TIFF on a network volume.

Output Factory Server is intended to run on a dedicated machine and serve unlimited users on a network via watched hot folders. Users can create hot folders for different output targets such as hi-res PDF, large format printing, Flash files and so on. Output Factory Server offers the following key features:

-Output InDesign files automatically from hot folders

-Supports print, PDF, PostScript, TIFF, EPUB and other formats

-Export as single pages

-Automatic email notifications

-Layer versioning

-Run custom scripts

-Variable output file names

-Automatic preflighting

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory Server can be purchased from Zevrix web site for US$699.95, as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The upgrade to version 2 is $350 for the licensed users of Output Factory Server 1.x and BatchOutput Server. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2018.