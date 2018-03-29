Organized Gold Loan industry to Witness Good Growth

“With growing awareness and ease in gold loans by banks and NBFCs the market share of organized gold loan is expected to increase in future”, says RNCOS

India is having the largest gold stock in the world, i.e. more than 22,000 Metric Tons of gold held by the domestic households and temples. Gold has always been a valued commodity. It is considered auspicious, and used in the form of jewellery, coins and other assets in India. Due to its high value, people have been taking loans against gold ornaments for centuries.

According to the latest analysis report by RNCOS, “Indian Gold Loan Market Outlook 2022”, the organized gold loan market is constituted by NBFCs, banks and cooperatives in which banks are having involvement from both the public and private sector. Public sector banks are having the highest share in the organized gold loan market. This is due to the fact that gold loan financing comes as a priority sector lending for agricultural farmers. Whereas unorganized gold loan market constitute of pawnbrokers and money lenders

The report unfolds the market dynamics of the gold loan market. Indian organized gold loan industry is analyzed on the basis of market size, penetration, type of institutions, and share of major players, and presents forecasts. We also studied how the government regulations are impacting the industry.

Our industry analysts studied all the facets of the Indian gold loan market to portray a crystal clear picture of the current as well as the expected market. Consumer behavior has been identified that are set to act as catalysts towards boosting the industry’s growth. Also, risks associated with gold loan market and various marketing and advertising strategies by bank and NBFCs for gold loan market have been identified. Our study also includes a section on strategic recommendations on gold loan required for the policy makers, end users, service providers and investors in order to expand the gold loan market. We have also discussed the competitive landscape of the Indian gold loan market, describing the business, key people, company statistics and recent activities of the major industry players.

