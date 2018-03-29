Level Transmitter Market: Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2018-2023

Market Synopsis:

Level transmitters are used for continuous measurement and monitoring of liquid or solid levels. Level transmitters are capable of measuring substances, such as water, fuels, viscous fluids, or dry media, such as powders and bulk solids. Level transmitters are found in various application areas, including chemical, food & beverages, power industries, and others, where the level measurement within tanks is necessary. Level transmitters communicate through a particular signal, which can be corresponded through meters or indicators connected to it. The output will be in the form of current loops, fieldbus protocols, and frequency signals. Current loops are the most common output signals that lie in the range of 4-20 milliamps and can propagate to long distances. These signals are not affected by surroundings.

On the basis of type, Level Transmitters Market are classified into capacitance, ultrasonic, differential pressure, radar, displacer, and magnetostrictive. Capacitive level transmitters work by varying the electrical capacitance formed by the sensor. Non-conductive capacitive probes with high di-electric are used for continuous monitoring of liquid levels. The higher the level of dielectric constant, the more accuracy of the transmitter. Capacitive level transmitters are used for continuous measurement and limit detection in tanks and bunkers. The major advantage of capacitance level transmitters is that they don’t have any moving parts and can withstand corrosion.

Magnetostrictive level sensors are the most accurate level transmitters and are widely deployed across major industries. It works by aligning the magnetic fields produced by ferromagnetic materials at the molecular level. On creating two different magnetic fields, magnetostrictive level transmitter can generate signal, which denotes the liquid level. The magnetic field is generated by the transferring of electrical pulse through the wire and the second magnetic field is created inside a float which moves up and down through the liquid level. A vibration is sent back as response upon collision of two magnetic fields which helps in obtaining the liquid level. The speed of vibration is calculated to obtain the desired fluid. Magnetostrictive level transmitters are very accurate and are useful in obtaining dual levels, where an interface of two liquids are be measured.

The global level transmitters market is anticipated to boost in the future. Continuous improvements in level transmitters and need for monitoring liquids in oil & gas, chemicals, and other major industries are driving the market.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America holds majority of the market share for the global level transmitter market. The presence of major market players, large customer base, industrial automation, and industry 4.0 in the region are primarily driving the growth of the market in the region. Asia pacific has exhibited a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Many of the oil and chemical plants are employing level transmitters in their refining processes, which are driving the market growth in the region, and is expected to continue in the coming years. The industrial revolution, research, and development activities by key players in the region to generate cost effective product portfolio are boosting the market growth.

Key Players:

Segmentation

The market for global level transmitter is classified into type, technology, industry, and region. On the basis of type, the segment is further classified into capacitance, ultrasonic, differential pressure, radar, displacer, and magnetostrictive. On the basis of technology, the segment is further classified into contact type, also known as point level, and non-contact type, which is referred to as continuous level. Level transmitters are used in various industries, such as oil & gas, chemical, metal & mining, power, pulp and paper, healthcare, and others.

Global Level Transmitter Market is estimated to reach USD 4 billion at CAGR 7% through the forecast period

