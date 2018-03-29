Key Takeaways from Global Mice Model Market Offered in New Research Forecasted through 2023

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Mice Model Market” offers a clear insight about the “Biotechnology” assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter the market for “Biotechnology “in the near future.

Mouse is a popular model system because it is a mammal with sophisticated genetic tools and significant genetic resources. The prospect of the mice as a model for exploring human pathophysiology and disease progression and for developing drugs is likely to be further widened by the introduction of new models such as immunedeficient and humanizing mouse in which human tissues and cells or genes are reconstituted. With 99% of their genes shared with humans, new possibilities were opened for genetic testing. Furthermore, the conservation of genetic association within the mice and human genomes with respect to the encoded genes and their alignment along chromosomes has been a great advantage in the identification of potentially conforming homologous mutations and disease genes.

This report studies the global mice model market from five perspectives: by type of model, application, services, and geography. Based on type of model, the market has been segmented into hybrid/congenic, transplantation mouse, transgenic, knockout, carcinogen-induced and spontaneous mouse, outbred, inbred, and conditioned/surgically modified. Based on application, the market has been segmented into immunology, central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and metabolism & regulation. Some of the prominent services offered to end-users include breeding and rederivation, cryopreservation and cryorecovery, quarantine services, genetic testing, model in-licensing, in vivo and in vitro pharmacology services, genetically engineered model services and other services such as surgical and line rescue. Geographically, the market has been studied and estimated for six regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & North Africa, and Rest of the World.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates major market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current and future status of the industry. The market overview section includes market attractiveness analysis by geography coupled with qualitative analysis on regulatory scenarios, and impact analysis of key industry events to provide a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global mice model market. The market overview section of the report also includes the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the competitive landscape.

Market share analysis is also provided in the market overview section of the report for 2014 in terms of value (%). The report also provides important recommendations for market players and new entrants. These recommendations would enable existing market players to expand their market share and help new companies establish their presence in the mice model market across the globe. The report concludes with the company profiles section, which includes key information about major players in the market such as financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players mentioned in the report include Charles River Laboratories, Crescendo Biologics Limited, Deltagen, Inc., GenOway S.A., Harlan Laboratories, Inc., ImmunoGenes AG, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, SAGE Labs, The Jackson Laboratory, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., and TransGenic, Inc.

Biomedical research has taken a front seat in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, to a point where a nation’s research and development landscape can be gauged by its level of investment in biomedical research. The past decade has consequently witnessed a staggering rise in biomedical research in most countries, both developed and developing. A significant part of this research investment typically goes into animal models, more specifically, mice models. This forms the primary driver for the global mice models market.

Another factor promoting the increased use of mice models is the recent number of improvements that have been made in mice models. These improvements have not only enhanced their utility in current applications, but also increased the overall scope of applications for mice models. Biomedical research can use mice models for increasingly complex diseases, such as the use of mutated mice models for studying the ALS disease, or the use of advanced mice models to understand lung injury repair.

The factors above and similar ones that promote the use of mice models are responsible for imparting a positive growth rate to the global mice models market, which is expected to be valued at US$1.79 bn by the end of 2023.

The global mice model market is segmented into the following categories:

Global Mice Model Market, by Type

Transgenic Mice Model

Hybrid/Congenic Mice Model

Knockout Mice Model

Carcinogen-induced and Spontaneous Mice Model

Outbred Mice Model

Inbred Mice Model

Transplantation Mice Model

Conditioned/Surgically Modified Mice Model

Global Mice Model Market, by Specialty

Immunology

Central Nervous System (CNS)

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Metabolism & Regulation

Global Mice Model Market, by Services

Breeding and Rederivation Services

Cryopreservation and Cryorecovery Services

Quarantine Services

Genetic Testing Services

Model In-licensing Services

In vivo and In vitro Pharmacology Services

Genetically Engineered Model Services

Other Services (Surgical and Line Rescue)

Global Mice Model Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

Rest of APAC

Latin America (LATAM)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & North Africa (MENA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of MENA

Rest of the World (RoW)

