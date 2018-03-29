Industrial Ethernet Market Global Industry Segments, Size, Growth Development Status, Outlook and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Data center holds a lot of data from nearly over 100 billion webpages on over 100 million websites with over 2 billion users accessing the internet bandwidth in a day. Generally, the industrial ethernet is run by following few technology protocol such as EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, Modbus TCP, POWERLINK, Sercos III, and CC-Link IE. The rising demand for higher bandwidth and cloud service by business enterprises encountered in the data center is one of the reasons for increased demand in fiber optics for datacenters networks which eventually has led to rapid developments in the Ethernet. The social networking giant Facebook is building their own fiber network to link their data centers with an underground 200 mile fiber cable with 50% more efficiency.

Enhancement of data centers capacities and high adoption of Ethernet in industrial automation is expected to drive the industrial ethernet market over the forecast period.

On the other hand, the increasing cyber theft has increased the demand for the cyber security and network security issue are presumed to hinder the growth of industrial ethernet over the review period.

The global Industrial Ethernet Market is expected to reach approximately USD 40.6 Billion by 2023 growing at a 12.20% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players of Industrial Ethernet market include Beckhoff Automation (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc (U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (U.S.), ABB Group (Switzerland), Belden Incorporated(U.S.), Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), ACS Motion Control Ltd (Israel), and General Electric Company (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Industrial Ethernet is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Asia Pacific is presumed to be the dominating region in industrial ethernet market. The Asia Pacific market is sub-divided into China, India, Japan, Taiwan, Republic of Korea and Rest of Asia. This is due to a large application market of industrial Ethernet such as broadband and fiber optics and developing markets for the optical network market are the fuelling factors for the industrial ethernet market over the forecast period North America is expected to be a growing region in the industrial Ethernet market. The U.S. and Canada, and Mexico are the prominent countries in the region. High adoption rate of data centers and increasing growing cloud based infrastructure are expected to be the driving forces for this region.

Segmentation:

• The Industrial Ethernet is differentiated by component, protocol type, and end user.

• Based on component, the industrial ethernet market is sub-segmented into hardware and services. The hardware sub segment consists of switches, connectors, sensors and others. Furthermore, the service sub-segment is classified into system integration & training services, monitoring services, and IT services

• Industrial Ethernet is further divided on the basis of protocol type that include EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, Modbus TCP, POWERLINK, Sercos III and CC-Link IE

• On the basis of end user, the Industrial Ethernet is segmented into electronics and electrical, automotive, oil & gas, aerospace & defense, mining, chemicals, manufacturing, and others.

Key Findings:

• By protocol type, ETHERNET/IP market is expected to be the fastest and grow at USD 11.31 billion by the end of 2023 with 13.99% CAGR from 2017 to 2023

• By application type, automotive market is expected to grow at USD 11.80 billion by the end of the year 2023 with 15.24% CAGR from 2017 to 2023

• Geographically, Asia Pacific region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global industrial ethernet market followed by North America region, while Europe ranks third in the industrial ethernet market.

Target Audience:

• Storage providers

• Network equipment providers

• Telecom operators

• Research firms

• Electronic component industries

• Auto component manufacturer

• Electronic industry

• Government Agencies

• Military and defense

• Aerospace industry

