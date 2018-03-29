Hydrocolloids Market leading key players are Ashland, Cargill, Hispanagar, FMC Biopolymers, Jungbunzlauer, CP Kelco, FMC Corporation, Fiberstar, Ceamsa

Market Introduction:

Growing demand of food and beverages across the globe has increased the demand for hydrocolloids which makes food and beverages to be the leading application segment. The major use of properties hydrocolloids are mechanical solid property (texture) and flow behavior (viscosity). Due to its capability to modify the rheology system, the demand for hydrocolloids have been increased worldwide.

Hydrocolloids have been widely used in the food and beverages industries since a prolonged duration and it has been estimated that during the forecast period, the Global Hydrocolloids Market is expected to observe an exceptional growth.

Major companies are as follows: Ashland, Cargill, Hispanagar, FMC Biopolymers, Jungbunzlauer, CP Kelco, FMC Corporation, Fiberstar, Ceamsa and others.

Major Applications are as follows:

1. Bakery Products

2. Meat & Poultry Products

3. Dairy Products

4. Sauces & Jams and others

Major Source are as follows:

1. Plant

2. Seaweed

3. Animal

4. Synthetic and others

The most widely used type of hydrocolloids: Gelatin

The gelatin segment accounted for the largest share in the hydrocolloids market in terms of value and volume. However, the pectin segment is projected to grow at comparatively higher CAGRs due to increasing consumers’ demand for natural hydrocolloids.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Advancement in the field of new sources of hydrocolloid, growing allied industries such as functional food and beverages are the two key driving factors for the global hydrocolloid market. Also, constant technical up gradation and changing consumer preferences towards healthy and nutritious food is further providing impetus to the growth of the hydrocolloid market. Additionally, increasing population around the world coupled with increasing disposable income, increasing standard of living of people, is expected to foster a steady growth in demand for specialty & processed food products. This is expected to result in to growth of food hydrocolloids market globally.

