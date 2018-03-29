Global Wound Dressings Market Assessment and Key Insights Analyzed till 2020

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Wound Dressings Market” offers a clear insight about the “Pharmaceutical” assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter the market for “Pharmaceutical “in the near future.

According to the report, the prime factors boosting the market for wound dressings include the globally rising aging population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the swift healing times brought about by the usage of wound dressings make them useful during emergency care. The rising incidence of wound infections raises the sale of wound dressings, thus having a positive impact on the market. Furthermore, the rising healthcare expenditure and growing awareness amongst patients about the benefits of wound dressings will also stimulate the market for wound dressings in the coming years. On the other hand, factors such as the soaring cost of advanced wound dressings may restrain demand within a number of Asian markets, thus having a negative impact on the overall market.

On the basis of type, the wound dressing market is segmented into traditional wound care dressings and advanced wound care dressings. Traditional wound care dressings are further segmented into wound closure products, basic wound care, and anti-infective dressings. Amongst these, within traditional wound care dressings, the segment of basic wound care held the largest share in the market in 2013. This is because basic wound care products have experienced strong sales growth in emerging countries owing to them being easy to utilize. On the other hand, the segment of anti-infective dressings is predicted to experience the highest growth rate in the forecast horizon.

Advanced wound dressings are further segmented into films, foams, hydrofiber, hydrocolloids, collagen, and alginates. Amongst these, on the basis of revenue, the segment of foams emerged as the top segment in the market. This is due to the versatility of foams in terms of healing and applicability and their easy availability in stores. This segment is also expected to experience the highest growth rate in the forecast horizon. The segments of hydrofiber and hydrocolloids are also expected to exhibit an impressive growth rate in the forecast horizon. On the other hand, the segments of collagens, films, alginates, and hydrogels are poised to experience sluggish growth in the coming years.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The competitive landscape of the global wound dressings market is rather fragmented and even small companies have a firm foothold in particular regional and product segments. The players profiled and analyzed in the research report are Molnlycke Health Care, ConvaTec, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medline Industries, Inc., Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Systagenix Wound Management, Ltd., Smith & Nephew plc, 3M Health Care, Coloplast A/S, Derma Sciences, Inc., and PAUL HARTMANN AG.

Wound Dressings Market, By Type

Traditional wound dressings

Basic wound care

Wound closure products

Anti-infective dressings

Advanced wound dressings

Foams

Films

Hydrocolloids

Hydrofiber

Alginates

Collagen

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

