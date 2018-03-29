Global Urgent Care Centers Market In-depth Forecast Study Highlights Growth in CAGR% and Revenue (US$Mn) till 2020

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Urgent Care Centers Market” offers a clear insight about the “Pharmaceutical” assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter the market for “Pharmaceutical “in the near future.

Global urgent care centers market stood at US$23.5 bn in 2013 and is predicted to reach US$30.5 bn by 2020. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.80% from 2014 to 2020. The title of the report is “Urgent Care Centers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020.”

Urgent care is a type of walk-in clinic providing ambulatory care within a dedicated medical facility outside of a conventional emergency room. Urgent care centers majorly treat illnesses or injuries that need immediate care. However, these types of illnesses are not serious enough and thus do not need an ER visit. Urgent care centers thus allow easy access to an affordable healthcare experience to patients. Nowadays, urgent care centers are equipped with cutting-edge technology and offer life-saving procedures for the fast recovery of patients. In terms of service, the market for urgent care centers is segmented into injury, illness, physical, diagnostic, screening, and vaccination.

As stated in the report, the increasing aging population and the emergence of cost-effective medical care are amongst the prime drivers stimulating the market for urgent care centers. In addition, the reduction in waiting time and the flexibility in appointment provided by urgent care centers attract huge patient pool, thus augmenting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising investments in the market for urgent care centers has been resulting in the rise in number of advanced urgent care centers across the world, thus impacting the market positively. On the other hand, the absence of physicians and the increasing initial establishment costs of urgent care centers may inhibit the growth of the market in forthcoming years.

In terms of geography, the global urgent care centers market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Amongst these, North America led the market in 2014 and was trailed by the region of Europe, which accounted for the second-largest share in the market. The region of North America is anticipated to maintain its superiority throughout the forecast horizon. This is owing to the rising demand for walk-in health services and the increasing preference for cost-effective medical care facilities within North America. In addition, the use of urgent care centers in case of non-emergency conditions is also a prime factor augmenting the growth of the market in North America.

On the other hand, countries such as that of India, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, and China are the prime countries within the region of Asia Pacific offering great opportunities for the companies dominant in the market for urgent care centers. Within RoW, countries such as that of Mexico, South Africa, Israel, UAE, and Turkey are the prime countries in which the market for urgent care centers is predicted to grow exponentially in forthcoming years.

The study is a robust combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. This report concludes with the company profiles section in which major players in the urgent care centers market have been profiled based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent/key developments in the market. Key players covered in this report include AFC/Doctors Express, CareSpot Express Healthcare LLC, Concentra, Inc., FastMed Urgent Care, MD Now, MinuteClinic LLC, MedExpress, NextCare Urgent Care, Patient First and U.S. HealthWorks, Inc.

