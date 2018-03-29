Global Low-E Glass Market (2018-2023)

Globally, the market for Low-E Glass has been growing at a swift pace on the back of growing trend of high rise buildings for commercial and residential purpose in different parts of the world and increasing use of glass as building material, regulations on reducing CO2 and GHG emissions etc. Besides these factors, ease in combining low-E glass with other features like laminated, toughened, bullet proof glass is impelling growth in the market.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Low-E Glass Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Type (Single, Double, Triple), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)” global market value is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 10.3% during 2018 – 2023.

Depending on the type of Low-E glass, double glazed low-E glass covers the major market share and is expected to be the same in near future as well. Additionally, increasing emission levels due heavy industrialization and urbanization in developing countries increasing the concerns for clean environment is fuelling the rise in growth of the Low-E glass. Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for the largest share in the global market in 2017. Developed countries with high number of urban population and numerous industrial and commercial activities in European countries has benefitted the market of Europe to grow at a steady rate. Moreover, penetration of low-E glass is increasing in counties like India of Asia-Pacific region which is keeping the global low-E glass market growing.

The report titled, Global Low-E Glass Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Type (Single, Double, Triple), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Low-E Glass Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Low-E glass market.

http://azothanalytics.com/report/construction-manufacturing/global-low-e-glass-market-value-volume-analysis-by-type-single-double-triple-by-end-use-residential-commercial-by-region-by-country-2018-edition-forecast-to-2023-r15163

Contact us at:

Azoth Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

Tel: +91 120 4298 235

Email: azothanalytics7@gmail.com

Site: http://azothanalytics.com/