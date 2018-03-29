Global IT Robotic Automation Market Valuable Growth Prospects and Insights on Future Scenario

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “IT Robotic Automation Market” offers a clear insight about the “Technology” assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter the market for “Technology “in the near future.

The IT Robotic Automation market report provides analysis for the period 2014–2024, wherein the period from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast and 2015 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a key role in the IT robotic automation market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn). The report provides brief analysis for the geographies which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The IT robotic automation market has been segmented by solutions type into tools and services. These are further segmented into model-based application tools and process-based application tools. The services are further studied based on professional and training services. Professional services are further segmented into consulting, integration and development, and BPO services.

The market overview section of the report outlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future standing of this market. The report represents the market attractiveness for segments that include solution, tools and services, and their sub-segments influencing the adoption of IT robotic automation. Report also includes ecosystem analysis to recognize key participants in the IT robotic automation along with their role in the ecosystem. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players in the market.

Global IT Robotic Automation Market: Overview

Major factors driving the global IT robotic automation market include cost benefits and improved efficiency in process handling, ability to leverage other application software without integration, increased adoption in finance and accounting (F&A) sector and alternative to offshore outsourcing. The robotic process automation decreases the human intervention in routine repetitive tasks and thus creates a virtual workforce for handling large number of tasks. Additionally, automation takes place at the GUI layer which eliminates need of integration with other systems. Moreover, robots can work for long duration terminating the constraints of limited hours of human labor work. Thus, significant reductions in cost, time and labor can be achieved by implementing robotic process automation.

Global IT Robotic Automation Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the IT robotic automation market, positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, solutions/services offered, focus on research and development, and recent developments. The comprehensive IT robotic automation market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the IT robotic automation market’s growth.

The IT robotic automation market involves robotic automation technology providers and robotic automation service providers. The major providers of IT robotic automation includes Blue Prism, Be Informed B.V., Appian, IPSoft, Inc. , Tata Consultancy Services Limited., Infosys Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Atos SE, Capgemini, Genfour, Genpact Ltd., Automation Anywhere, Inc., Sutherland Global Services, Inc., and UiPath Srl. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The global IT robotic automation market is anticipated to witness a tremendous rate of growth in the coming years, The report throws light on the highly competitive vendor landscape of the market. It finds that the global IT robotic automation market is characterized by the presence of established vendors that are offering innovative solutions at competitive prices, and are vying for the top market spot and revenue. Leading market participants include Blue Prism, Tata Consultancy Services Limited., UiPath SRL, Sutherland Global Services, Inc., and Infosys Limited.

The global market for IT robotic automation is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$16,884.0 mn by the end of 2024. The market is slated to exhibit a whopping 47.1% CAGR over the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

Early Adoption of Technology to Propel North America to Forefront

On the basis of type of solutions, the overall IT robotic automation market is segmented into tools and services. Among these, the services segment currently holds the leading market share and is expected to continue its lead throughout the forecast period. Regionally, the North America market for IT robotic automation held the major share in 2015, in terms of revenue. The dominance of the regional market is primarily attributed to a large number of early adopters and the growth is likely to be fueled by substantial advances being made in computing technologies.

Rapid developments in computing technologies in North America indicates that the region will continue seeing substantial growth in IT robotic automation in the coming years as well. Additionally, the rising IT and IT-related services are likely to result in surge in the uptake of automation services in the region in the next few years.

Proliferation of Automation to Offer Tangible Opportunity to Vendors

Automation enables to accomplish a given task with negligible errors, precision and low human efforts. This has resulted in its uptake in various sectors to make the operations more nimble. This has resulted in boosting the growth of the global IT robotic automation market. Appreciable advancement in the technology with respective IT robotic automation reduces the inaccuracy and boosts the efficiency. Similarly, factors such as growing acknowledgment in accounting and finance sector, High product innovation,

Due to the high degree of flexibility and scalability of the solution, and greater requirement for data processing and workflow management, it has witnessed widespread deployment in different business environments. The availability of an automated solution that is viable for large-scale deployment in data management is a major driver for the market growth. Furthermore, the uptake of robotic automation tools and services has led to a significant reduction of infrastructure headcount. The rising share of robotic automation in big data analytics to leverage never-seen-before benefits is anticipated to unlock exciting opportunities for manufacturers and vendors in the market.

Key Takeaways:

The growing prominence of process automation in big data analytics is a major factor boosting growth

North America holds a dominant share of the IT robotic automation market

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

By Solution

Tools

Services

By Tools

Model Based

Process Based

By Services

Professional

Consulting

Integration and Development

BPO

Training

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

