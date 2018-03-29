Gas Sensor Market to reach a market size of $2.8 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Gas Sensor Market, published by KBV research, the Global Gas Sensor Market size is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Infrared market holds the largest market share in Global Gas Sensor Market by Technology in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Electrochemical market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Semiconductor market would garner market size of $495.4 million by 2023.
The Europe market holds the largest market share in Global Gas Sensor in Industrial Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.0% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Gas Sensor in Building Automation & Domestic Appliances Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Gas Sensor in Petrochemical Market.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Gas Sensor Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, NGK Insulators Ltd., ABB Ltd., GfG Europe Ltd., Honeywell International Inc. (City Technology Ltd.), Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Dynament Ltd., Tokuyama Corporation (Figaro Engineering Inc.), and Nemoto & Co., Ltd.
Global Gas Sensor Market Size Segmentation
By Technology
Infrared
Electrochemical
Semiconductor
Solid State / MOS
PID
Catalytic
Others
By End User
Industrial
Building Automation & Domestic Appliances
Petrochemical
Environmental
Medical
Automotive
Others
By Geography
North America Gas Sensor Market Size
US Gas Sensor Market Size
Canada Gas Sensor Market Size
Mexico Gas Sensor Market Size
Rest of Global Gas Sensor Market Size
Europe Gas Sensor Market
Germany Gas Sensor Market
UK Gas Sensor Market
France Gas Sensor Market
Russia Gas Sensor Market
Spain Gas Sensor Market
Italy Gas Sensor Market
Rest of Europe Gas Sensor Market
Asia Pacific Gas Sensor Market
China Gas Sensor Market
Japan Gas Sensor Market
India Gas Sensor Market
South Korea Gas Sensor Market
Singapore Gas Sensor Market
Malaysia Gas Sensor Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Gas Sensor Market
LAMEA Gas Sensor Market
Brazil Gas Sensor Market
Argentina Gas Sensor Market
UAE Gas Sensor Market
Saudi Arabia Gas Sensor Market
South Africa Gas Sensor Market
Nigeria Gas Sensor Market
Rest of LAMEA Gas Sensor Market
Companies Profiled
Siemens AG
Robert Bosch GmbH
NGK Insulators Ltd.
ABB Ltd.
GfG Europe Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc. (City Technology Ltd.)
Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Dynament Ltd.
Tokuyama Corporation (Figaro Engineering Inc.)
Nemoto & Co., Ltd.
