Gas Sensor Market to reach a market size of $2.8 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Gas Sensor Market, published by KBV research, the Global Gas Sensor Market size is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Infrared market holds the largest market share in Global Gas Sensor Market by Technology in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Electrochemical market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Semiconductor market would garner market size of $495.4 million by 2023.

The Europe market holds the largest market share in Global Gas Sensor in Industrial Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.0% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Gas Sensor in Building Automation & Domestic Appliances Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Gas Sensor in Petrochemical Market.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/gas-sensor-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Gas Sensor Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, NGK Insulators Ltd., ABB Ltd., GfG Europe Ltd., Honeywell International Inc. (City Technology Ltd.), Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Dynament Ltd., Tokuyama Corporation (Figaro Engineering Inc.), and Nemoto & Co., Ltd.

Global Gas Sensor Market Size Segmentation

By Technology

Infrared

Electrochemical

Semiconductor

Solid State / MOS

PID

Catalytic

Others

By End User

Industrial

Building Automation & Domestic Appliances

Petrochemical

Environmental

Medical

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America Gas Sensor Market Size

US Gas Sensor Market Size

Canada Gas Sensor Market Size

Mexico Gas Sensor Market Size

Rest of Global Gas Sensor Market Size

Europe Gas Sensor Market

Germany Gas Sensor Market

UK Gas Sensor Market

France Gas Sensor Market

Russia Gas Sensor Market

Spain Gas Sensor Market

Italy Gas Sensor Market

Rest of Europe Gas Sensor Market

Asia Pacific Gas Sensor Market

China Gas Sensor Market

Japan Gas Sensor Market

India Gas Sensor Market

South Korea Gas Sensor Market

Singapore Gas Sensor Market

Malaysia Gas Sensor Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Gas Sensor Market

LAMEA Gas Sensor Market

Brazil Gas Sensor Market

Argentina Gas Sensor Market

UAE Gas Sensor Market

Saudi Arabia Gas Sensor Market

South Africa Gas Sensor Market

Nigeria Gas Sensor Market

Rest of LAMEA Gas Sensor Market

Companies Profiled

Siemens AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

NGK Insulators Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

GfG Europe Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc. (City Technology Ltd.)

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Dynament Ltd.

Tokuyama Corporation (Figaro Engineering Inc.)

Nemoto & Co., Ltd.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Gas Sensor Market Size

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Gas Sensor Market (2017-2023)

Europe Gas Sensor Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Gas Sensor Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Gas Sensor Market (2017-2023)